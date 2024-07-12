Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Getting Along Better Than They Have' in Months, Source Claims: 'The Distance Was Good for Them'

It's unclear if the stars consider themselves engaged again or are currently wedding planning, as the New Girl alum confirmed they called off the engagement in early 2023.

At the time, an insider told a news outlet they pressed pause due to "trust issues" — though it was noted that "no third party" was involved in the drama.

As OK! reported, the couple has endured countless ups and downs in their romance — which began in 2020 — but Fox has refused to ever clarify their status.