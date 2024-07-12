Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Getting Along Better Than They Have' in Months, Source Claims: 'The Distance Was Good for Them'
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's rollercoaster romance is back on track after overcoming another rough patch.
According to a source, the stars are "fully back on" after taking some time apart earlier this year.
"They’re really enjoying each other and getting along better than they have in [months]. The distance was good for them," the source told a magazine. "They missed each other."
MGK, 34, and the Jennifer's Body star, 38, have made a handful of public appearances lately, most recently attending Michael Rubin's Fourth of July party together in the Hamptons.
It's unclear if the stars consider themselves engaged again or are currently wedding planning, as the New Girl alum confirmed they called off the engagement in early 2023.
At the time, an insider told a news outlet they pressed pause due to "trust issues" — though it was noted that "no third party" was involved in the drama.
As OK! reported, the couple has endured countless ups and downs in their romance — which began in 2020 — but Fox has refused to ever clarify their status.
"What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," the mom-of-three said on a March episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what," the bombshell continued. "I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain."
One insider said the pair previously turned to couples therapy to hash out their issues.
Fox has been open about the miscarriage she suffered with her beau, something that took a toll on them as a couple and individually.
"I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately…trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?’ and ‘Why did this happen?'" she explained on Good Morning America, referring to the three tots she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 50.
The Grammy nominee shares one daughter with an ex-girlfriend.