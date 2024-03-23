Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Is 'Very Toxic' But Neither Wants to 'Give the Other Up' After Failed Engagement
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may need more couple’s therapy!
According to a source, the lovebirds, who recently broke off their January 2022 engagement, are still together though their relationship has been a roller coaster of emotions.
"One day they’re up, the next they’re down," the insider said of the duo, who met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.
"That intensity is still there nearly four years into their relationship, but that's not necessarily 'healthy,'" they noted.
The source continued: "There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic. They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship. They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again."
Additionally, the insider confirmed that the pair’s plans to get married have been put to a halt.
"They never picked back up wedding plans or even got to a place where they could think about really getting married," they shared. "It doesn’t seem like either wants to give the other up, even though they both know it’s not healthy.”
Fox, 37, also revealed their nuptials were canceled sometime in 2023 while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week.
"You got engaged and I think it got called off...how would you describe your relationship with MGK?" host Alex Cooper queried.
"As of now I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship per se," the mother-of-three — who shares Noah, Bodhi and Journey with ex Brian Austin Green—spilled. "What I can say [is] that [he's] what I refer to as being my 'twin soul.' There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow."
"Beyond that I'm not willing to explain, but all those things you said were accurate things that have occurred," the Jennifer's Body star added.
Fox made further commentary on their whirlwind romance while on the podcast.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she told Cooper.
Fox noted how the relationship is "confusing" and "interesting" to people outside of her inner circle.
People reported on the source's comments.