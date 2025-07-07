or
'Teen Mom' Alum Mackenzie Standifer Exposed for Alleged Affair With Her Friend's Husband: See the Shocking Evidence

Composite photo of Mackenzie Standifer and her friend's husband
Source: @mackedwards95/Instagram; Facebook

'Teen Mom' alum Mackenzie Standifer was exposed for being with her friend's husband.

By:

July 7 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

MacKenzie Standifer, the ex of Teen Mom dad Ryan Edwards, has found herself in the middle of a new scandal after being spotted with a new man.

Amber Luckhart, a married woman, took to Facebook to expose a picture of Standifer with her husband.

'This Is 100 Her'

Photo of Mackenzie Standifer and her friend's husband
Source: Facebook

Mackenzie Standifer's friend shared a photo of her husband with Ryan Edwards' ex.

“Happy 4th of July from my husband… but that’s not me in the car!!!” she wrote alongside the photo.

“I think y’all are not understanding me and her were friends,” Luckhart shared in the comments section. “This is 100 100 her.” She also confirmed she is the one who took the picture of them that was shared on the internet.

'More and More Proof'

Source: @amberluckhart/Instagram

Amber Luckhart said the situation between her husband and Mackenzie Standifer has been 'going on for a while.'

In response, Standifer took to her social media to share a video of a girl dancing, writing, “Before you YAP about me make sure you’re skinny, make good money and don’t have a man because I go there.”

Luckhart also took to TikTok on July 6 to share a video of her sipping out of a cup while “Breathe” by Anna Nalick played. She captioned the video, “I shoulda beat her a-- but karma moves quicker than my hands.”

She also took to her comments section on her Facebook to note this has been "going on for a while," adding he's been out of their house "for 1 week officially" and she's getting "more and more proof" about their alleged connection.

MORE ON:
MacKenzie Standifer

Mackenzie Standifer Was 'Easily Manipulated' by Ryan Edwards

Photo of Amanda Conner and her baby
Source: @amandaa_conner/Instagram

Ryan Edwards' current girlfriend, Amanda Conner, piped in to say 's---' was 'hitting the fan.'

Edwards’ current girlfriend and baby mama, Amanda Conner, piped in on her social media, sharing a post of her with her child, writing, “While s--- is hitting the fan on TikTok. Meanwhile: me & my nosey baby.”

As OK! reported, Standifer recently shared she was “easily manipulated” by Edwards.

“There was a whole side that wasn’t seen that I loved very, very much,” she explained. “It had nothing to do with the money.”

Standifer noted how Edwards bonded with her son, Hudson.

“Ryan was like, ‘I’ll take care of you, you don’t have to work, you’ve missed so much time with him, I want you to be able to spend time with him,’” she dished. “He really cared about that, and it felt like he really cared about my relationship with Hudson.”

Inside Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer's Divorce

Photo of Mackenzie Standifer
Source: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards are going through a divorce.

“I just really wanted to be loved,” she elaborated. “If I could go back and snatch 18 or 20-year-old Mackenzie up by her collar, I’d be like, ‘Go find some self-worth. And if you can’t find it, go make some.’”

She added her confidence was “way down" at the time, which made her feel "really sad."

In March 2024, Edwards filed for divorce from Standifer. In the legal paperwork, he noted their situation was a “divorce with minor children” and submitted a permanent proposed co-parenting plan for their two young children.

Prior to him filing, Standifer filed for divorce in February 2023, but the case was thrown out after the exes were “unable to settle” in mediation.

