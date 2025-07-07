'Teen Mom' Alum Mackenzie Standifer Exposed for Alleged Affair With Her Friend's Husband: See the Shocking Evidence

Edwards’ current girlfriend and baby mama, Amanda Conner, piped in on her social media, sharing a post of her with her child, writing, “While s--- is hitting the fan on TikTok. Meanwhile: me & my nosey baby.”

As OK! reported, Standifer recently shared she was “easily manipulated” by Edwards.

“There was a whole side that wasn’t seen that I loved very, very much,” she explained. “It had nothing to do with the money.”

Standifer noted how Edwards bonded with her son, Hudson.

“Ryan was like, ‘I’ll take care of you, you don’t have to work, you’ve missed so much time with him, I want you to be able to spend time with him,’” she dished. “He really cared about that, and it felt like he really cared about my relationship with Hudson.”