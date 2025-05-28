Teen Mom's Mackenzie Standifer Was 'Easily Manipulated' by Ex Ryan Edwards: 'He Was Very Doting'

'Teen Mom' alum Mackenzie Standifer claimed she was 'easily manipulated' by her ex Ryan Edwards, describing him as 'very doting.'

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards ’s ex Mackenzie Standifer spoke out in a new interview to respond to long-standing allegations she got with him only for money and fame. “Ryan was extremely handsome and I stand by that,” she said of her ex. “I was 20 years old and, to be honest, take away all that other stuff that people say. I just wanted to be loved.” She noted Edwards was “very respectful,” “opened every door” and was “very doting.”

“There was a whole side that wasn’t seen that I loved very, very much,” she elaborated. “It had nothing to do with the money.” Standifer explained how Ryan bonded with her son Hudson . “Ryan was like, ‘I’ll take care of you, you don’t have to work, you’ve missed so much time with him, I want you to be able to spend time with him,’” she dished. “He really cared about that, and it felt like he really cared about my relationship with Hudson.”

Looking back on her relationship, Standifer feels she was “so easily manipulated.” “I just really wanted to be loved,” she said. “If I could go back and snatch 18 or 20-year-old Mackenzie up by her collar, I’d be like, ‘Go find some self-worth. And if you can’t find it, go make some.’”

She added her confidence was “way down" at the time, which made her feel "really sad."