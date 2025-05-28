or
Teen Mom's Mackenzie Standifer Was 'Easily Manipulated' by Ex Ryan Edwards: 'He Was Very Doting'

'Teen Mom' alum Mackenzie Standifer claimed she was 'easily manipulated' by her ex Ryan Edwards, describing him as 'very doting.'

May 28 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards’s ex Mackenzie Standifer spoke out in a new interview to respond to long-standing allegations she got with him only for money and fame. “Ryan was extremely handsome and I stand by that,” she said of her ex. “I was 20 years old and, to be honest, take away all that other stuff that people say. I just wanted to be loved.” She noted Edwards was “very respectful,” “opened every door” and was “very doting.”

'I'll Take Care of You'

Mackenzie Standifer recalled Ryan Edwards 'opening every door' for her.

“There was a whole side that wasn’t seen that I loved very, very much,” she elaborated. “It had nothing to do with the money.” Standifer explained how Ryan bonded with her son Hudson. “Ryan was like, ‘I’ll take care of you, you don’t have to work, you’ve missed so much time with him, I want you to be able to spend time with him,’” she dished. “He really cared about that, and it felt like he really cared about my relationship with Hudson.”

'So Easily Manipulated'

Mackenzie Standifer said her self-worth was not 'there' when she fell for Ryan Edwards.

Looking back on her relationship, Standifer feels she was “so easily manipulated.” “I just really wanted to be loved,” she said. “If I could go back and snatch 18 or 20-year-old Mackenzie up by her collar, I’d be like, ‘Go find some self-worth. And if you can’t find it, go make some.’”

She added her confidence was “way down" at the time, which made her feel "really sad."

The Divorce

Mackenzie Stsandifer filed for divorce from Ryan Edwards in February 2023.

As OK! reported in March 2024, Edwards filed for divorce from Standifer. In the legal paperwork, he noted their situation was a “divorce with minor children” and submitted a permanent proposed co-parenting plan for their two young children.

Prior to him filing, Standifer filed for divorce in February 2023, but the case was thrown out after the exes were “unable to settle” in mediation.

Ryan Edwards accused Mackenzie Standifer of cheating before they divorced.

Standifer and Edwards were married in 2017, but things took a turn in January 2023 when Edwards publicly accused Standifer of cheating on Instagram.

"I trusted you, but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” he wrote at the time.

When she initially filed for divorce, Standifer was granted a protective order, but Edwards broke it, as he entered their home and vandalized it with threats on the walls. He also turned over furniture while their children were home, resulting in him getting arrested.

