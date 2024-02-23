Teen Mom's Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards 'Unable to Settle' Dismissed Divorce Case in Mediation
Teen Mom stars Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards have been unsuccessful in their attempt to settle their ongoing divorce.
Mackenzie — who formerly went by her maiden name Standifer — initiated the legal filing in February 2023, claiming her husband had become "erratic and violent" toward her and in front of their children.
On Monday, February 19, a court clerk confirmed the divorce case had been dismissed due to lack of movement from either Ryan or Mackenzie in the past 270 days.
Court papers confirmed the pair appeared for mediation two days later on Wednesday, February 21. However, they were "unable to settle the case" at that time.
As OK! previously reported, Mackenzie accused Ryan of attempting to stab her in an incident that allegedly occurred last year. She called the police on her estranged ex earlier this year once again when he came by her home.
Cops were able to escort Ryan onto the property safely so that he could look for something in the house, but after he left, he allegedly sent his soon-to-be ex-wife "threatening messages."
"I need to go ahead and make a report because some of the stuff he said after he left here with them is a little concerning," she claimed at the time. "He sent me a text, after he left with the police acting like he was the victim. He said, 'You’ll be hard-pressed finding a place to live and no one will survive anything because you can’t act grown.'"
"He also let me know he was coming tomorrow to get weapons," she continued. "I’m not sure what he’s talking about. He’s out of his freaking mind. I have that recorded. I have my personal pistol, but I don’t have any weapons that are his. Whatever weapons owned by us in our marital property over the last eight years are weapons I purchased that I don’t know what he’s done with."
Mackenzie and Ryan tied the knot in 2017. They share two children — Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4.
The father-of-three also welcomed son Bentley, 15, with fellow Teen Mom alum Maci Bookout.
Despite no longer being together, Ryan confided to Maci about his breakup with his current wife in an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter that aired last August.
"Mackenzie is being an absolute pain in my a--. She don't know why she left, it's been everything under the sun," he told her. "It's because of my addiction, because I was outside in my garage."
The Sun reported the pair couldn't come to an agreement in mediation.