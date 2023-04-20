'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Destroyed His & Ex Mackenzie Standifer's Home Before February Arrest, Police Body Cam Shows
Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards intensely destroyed his and estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer's home — where their children also live — prior to one of his many recent arrests.
Police body cam footage from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department revealed the massive destruction inside the former couple's Chattanooga, Tenn., estate, with his rampage doing down on Friday, February 10.
Edwards allegedly flipped over nearly all of their furniture, punched holes in the wall, smashed windows and wrote extremely offensive and vulgar language on both the duo's bed and walls, the footage obtained by a news publication on Wednesday, April 19, showcased.
Law enforcement officers had to find their way through the mess Edwards created, as they arrived to find the chandelier that used to hang over the front door torn down, an overturned refrigerator, loads of garbage and what appeared to be an assault rifle laid across the kitchen's island. Bathroom mirrors were shattered as well.
Perhaps the most devastating destruction was discovered inside Edwards and Standifer's kids' rooms, where their things were also torn apart.
The separated spouses share son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3. Edwards is also the father of Bentley, 14, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout, while Standifer shares son Hudson, 9, with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.
After Standifer filed for divorce from Edwards on Monday, February 27, the mom-of-three was granted temporary custody of their children along with a restraining order against their father.
Edwards' February arrest isn't the most recent time the former reality star has been taken into custody throughout the past few months.
The 35-year-old currently remains in jail after he was found "unconscious and unresponsive" while sitting in the driver's seat of his truck around midnight on Friday, April 7. The vehicle was found running, however, it wasn't able to move any further after Edwards ran into a curb.
Edwards was rushed to the emergency room via ambulance, where he "received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness," according to a police report, as OK! previously reported.
The troubled star was later released from the hospital but arrested for DUI and simple possession. He remains behind bars and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 20.
