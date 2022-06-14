Never Again! Maddie Ziegler Has Not Spoken To 'Dance Moms' Coach Abby Lee Miller Since Leaving 'Toxic' Environment
Maddie Ziegler has put Dance Moms in the past. The West Side Story actress, 19, revealed she has not spoken to former coach Abby Lee Miller since she departed the hit series in 2016.
"I feel at peace. Definitely,” Ziegler revealed to Cosmopolitan about her lack of a relationship with the controversial dance instructor, 56.
‘DANCE MOMS’ STAR ABBY LEE MILLER DEBUTS NECK & FACE LIFT ON ‘THE DOCTORS’
“She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be okay without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment," the Music actress explained to the publication. "I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”
Ziegler spent many of her childhood years at the infamous dance studio, often being lauded as Miller's favorite. Her decision to exit the show is one The Maddie Diaries author said made her feel "guilty."
“She was distraught. For the longest time, we felt so guilty,” Ziegler said of her longtime dance teacher's reaction to her departure.
However, the child star noted that leaving her fellow dancers was the biggest obstacle to overcome. "It is hard when you’re really loyal to your dance group,” she stated.
IS JOJO SIWA HOLLYWOOD'S LATEST WILD CHILD? YOUTUBER'S SECRETS AND SCANDALS REVEALED
“I was the most loyal girl there; I just wanted to dance. And I loved competing until it became televised and the drama started," Ziegler, whose mother, Melissa Gisoni, and sister, Mackenzie Ziegler, also starred on the show, said. "Don’t get me wrong — there’s drama regardless if there are cameras or not! But it was heightened. I started to feel like, It’s so peaceful outside of this world."
"I can’t be in this My family and I really tried to leave for the last three seasons. But when you’re in a contract, it’s really hard. Eventually, I finally got out," she revealed.
Last year, Miller — who spent eight months in prison for bankruptcy fraud — spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her former students who turned their backs on her. “Shame on you. Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children — helped make you a lot of money. You couldn’t come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn’t send a card, a letter?" Miller seethed.