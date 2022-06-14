Never Again! Maddie Ziegler Has Not Spoken To 'Dance Moms' Coach Abby Lee Miller Since Leaving 'Toxic' Environment

“She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be okay without her and I was sick of being in a toxic environment," the Music actress explained to the publication. "I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”

Ziegler spent many of her childhood years at the infamous dance studio, often being lauded as Miller's favorite. Her decision to exit the show is one The Maddie Diaries author said made her feel "guilty."