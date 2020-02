Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Dance Moms star previously appeared on The Doctors in September 2019 , when she took her first steps after being paralyzed for months. Though she was nervous, Abby agreed to try and walk. “Everybody put your hands together and pray,” she asked the audience. “This is so scary, you have no idea.” Abby successfully took steps without assistance from the doctors onstage, and even let go of her walker to stand on her own.