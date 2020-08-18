Abby Lee Miller, the controversial star of the hit reality show Dance Moms, took a break from physical therapy to enjoy lunch at her favorite restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The reality TV star has used an electric wheelchair since she experienced complications following a surgery for Burkitt lymphoma in April 2018.

She was convicted of bank fraud and sentenced to just over a year in prison in 2017. Her struggle with cancer began when she underwent back surgery, shortly after her release from prison.

Dance Moms chronicled the life of dance teacher Abby Lee Miller as she trained and taught young kids to become world-class dancers. The real drama of the show though was the relationship between Miller and the kids bickering mothers.

Abby Lee Miller’s most famous protege Maddie Ziegler, recently made headlines for “ignorant and racially insensitive behavior” prompting an apology on Instagram.

“There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about 9 years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents,” she wrote. “I’m honestly ashamed and I’m truly sorry for my actions.”

The 17-year-old added that her decisions in the video aren’t the ones that she would “make today”.

