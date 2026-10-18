Madeleine McCann Case: Arkansas Woman Claims She Is the Missing Girl and Insists She Has DNA Proof in Bizarre Twist

Article continues below advertisement

An Arkansas woman wildly claimed she's Madeleine McCann — a 3 year old British girl who disappeared from her bed during a family vacation in Portugal back in 2007. Eugenea Collins, 22, alleged recently she has "DNA proof" she cracked the longtime case as she could be the missing child.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Eugenea Collins/Facebook Eugenea Collins alleged she has DNA proof she's connected to Madeleine McCann.

Collins told an outlet she convinced herself she's actually McCann after seeing a Polish woman, Julia Faustyna on Dr. Phil McGraw's talk show in 2023, and noticed some similarities in herself and the toddler. "If it wasn't for me seeing her on Dr. Phil's show, I would've never known. In a way, her stupidity actually helped me find my family," Collins said. Faustyna also claimed at the time she was the tiny tot who was mysteriously abducted in the European country.

Article continues below advertisement

Eugenea Collins Said She Took an Ancestry DNA Test

Source: MEGA Madeleine McCann went missing in Portugal 19 years ago.

"I saw the age progressions and it was like I was looking in a mirror. I just know I saw pictures of myself online and it says I'm missing," the young woman noted. Collins birthday is October 23, 2002, which puts her at around the same age as McCann, who was born on May 12, 2003. Collins further noted she took an Ancestry DNA test that determined she's 68 percent English and Northwestern European, which she also insists can help prove her allegations. However, she explained she doesn't have any other DNA association to the McCann family.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Madeline McCann's disappearance still hasn't been solved.

Collins then claimed to the publication she grew fishy of her family after she asked them for a copy of her birth certificate when she needed to replace her I.D. card. "I am unable to get any kind of identification," she said. "I couldn't even get any help from the people at the Red Cross when my house was burned because I have no identification." She continued: "I have never seen an original birth certificate neither. The only thing I saw had someone else's name wrote on it and they marked that out and wrote mine above it."

Eugenea Collins Claimed Her Biological Father Is Suspect Christian Brückner

Source: MEGA Christian Brückner was targeted as the prime suspect in the case.