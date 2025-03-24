Madeleine McCann Suspect May Be Released From Prison as Prosecutors Have 'No Plans' to Charge Him for Toddler's Disappearance

Despite being formally named as a suspect in 2022, German officials have "no plans" to charge Brueckner in connection to McCann's unsolved case amid the upcoming end of the prisoner's sentence this September.

To make matters even more concerning, Braunschweig Chief Public Prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters recently revealed to a news publication that Brueckner filed a motion for early release — however, the Hildesheim Regional Court hasn't decided on the matter nor scheduled a hearing date at this time.