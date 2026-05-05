TRUE CRIME NEWS Madeleine McCann Case Erupts as Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner Could Stand Trial for Toddler's Murder in U.K. 19 Years After Her Disappearance Source: mega In 2020, Christian Brueckner was named the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance. Allie Fasanella May 5 2026, Published 11:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Metropolitan Police detectives are seeking to bring Christian Brueckner to the U.K. to be tried for the alleged abduction and murder of missing British toddler Madeleine McCann. According to multiple reports, a senior Scotland Yard officer is reportedly spearheading the efforts to secure charges against the German suspect nearly two decades after 3-year-old Madeleine vanished while on holiday in Portugal with her family. Brueckner — who was released from prison last fall after serving time for an unrelated rape case— was first identified as a suspect by German authorities in 2020.

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Source: mega Madeleine McCann vanished from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

But now it seems there may be enough evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to authorize charges against the 49-year-old rapist, Daily Star reported. However, Germany’s constitution presents a significant hurdle, as it bars the extradition of German citizens to non-EU countries — meaning Berlin could ultimately deny any formal request. One potential workaround is for evidence collected by British and German authorities to be shared with Portuguese prosecutors, allowing charges to be pursued within the EU.

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'Amass the Strongest Evidence We Can'

Source: mega Christian Brueckner was released from prison last September after serving time for rape.

Although the Met’s probe is officially a missing persons case, a small team of specialist detectives has been gathering evidence for the CPS related to suspected abduction and murder. "Next year marks 20 years since Madeleine McCann went missing. If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do," a police source said, per The Telegraph. The Scotland Yard insider added, "Clearly, there are numerous hurdles but our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect."

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'The Search Goes On'

Source: mega The British toddler's parents said they 'will never give up' in their pursuit for justice.

May 3 marked the 19th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal. The child's body has never been found. Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, released a statement that read: "19 years. The search goes on… to find our Madeleine, to achieve some justice, to make the world that bit safer." It continued, "We remain very grateful for all our support from friends and family, people we know and those we don't — and from the police and authorities for their continued determination and effort. Thank you. For Madeleine, who we love and miss every day, we will never give up."

Source: mega Madeleine McCann would be 22 years old.