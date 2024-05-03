Madeleine McCann's Parents Confess They're Still 'Living in Limbo' 17 Years After Their Daughter's Heartbreaking Disappearance

"It’s 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us," they wrote to their Find Madeleine website on Friday, March 3. "Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the ‘living in limbo’ is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches."

"Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going," the grieving couple continued. "We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that. Thank you again for remembering Madeleine and all missing children."