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Madeleine McCann Case: Ex-Met Detective Questions Why Missing Toddler's Parents Rejected His Help

photo of gerry and kate mccann
Source: mega

Retired detective Mike Neville found it 'odd' that Gerry and Kate McCann never responded to his offers to help find their daughter.

April 30 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

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A retired Metropolitan Police detective is puzzled as to why Madeleine McCann's parents declined his offers to try and help solve the famous cold case.

In a recent podcast interview, former Detective Chief Inspector Mike Neville revealed he's reached out to the family three times offering to check all Facebook images for signs of the McCann using AI and "super recognizers" — people with extraordinary face recognition ability.

"They've never come back to me, and I think that's a bit odd," Neville admitted. "I don't know why that is."

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image of Madeleine McCann vanished from a resort town in Portugal on May 3, 2007.
Source: mega

Madeleine McCann vanished from a resort town in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

"In this day and age, you can't help but be caught in images," Neville said. "So, if you and I were out for a beer, and we have a selfie, we'll catch the people in the background, won't we?"

"So, if she's alive, the world is awash with images," he explained, noting it helps that she has a a "distinct" mark in her eye, a rare coloboma of the iris.

"If my daughter went missing, and somebody wrote to me and said, 'I'm an expert in dreams.' I'd say, 'You get on with it right now. You tell me what these dreams mean,'" Neville told "Daily Expresso" podcast host J.J. Anisiobi.

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image of The British toddler is presumed to be dead.
Source: mega

The British toddler is presumed to be dead.

Neville went on to stress that he doesn't understand why Kate and Gerry McCann ignored him.

"Somebody could come with the most wacky idea, if my child was missing, you can do whatever you want. Please, please, whatever it is," Neville added.

Emphasizing that it "disappoints" him that they never responded, he said, "I was an expert in this area, around the world."

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image of A crime drama depicting Kate McCann as a suspect in her daughter's disappearance is in production.
Source: mega

A crime drama depicting Kate McCann as a suspect in her daughter's disappearance is in production.

Mike's remarks come months after it was announced that a new crime drama centered on the case — specifically Madeleine's mother — is in the works.

Channel 5 (now 5) is producing a "factual drama" about the interrogation of Kate after her 3-year-old daughter disappeared from the family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

According to Deadline, Suspect: Kate McCann "will recreate using official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony the moment three months after McCann’s disappearance when Kate McCann was taken in for questioning by Portuguese police."

'He's a Dangerous Man'

image of In 2020, Christian Brueckner was named the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance.
Source: mega

In 2020, Christian Brueckner was named the prime suspect in Madeleine McCann's 2007 disappearance.

Madeleine's case remains unsolved after she was allegedly abducted on May 3, 2007. While authorities have a prime suspect in Christian Brueckner, he's never been formally charged due to a lack of direct physical evidence.

In September 2025, he was released from a German prison after serving seven years for a 2005 rape in Praia da Luz, the same resort town the British toddler vanished from.

Ahead of his release from jail, a former business associate of the rapist told British ITV News that he shouldn't be let out, calling him a "dangerous man."

"I want Christian go behind bars for this, for the case of Madeleine McCann. This was him, I am 100 percent sure," said Helge Busching, a fellow criminal.

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