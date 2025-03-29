EXCLUSIVE Madison Elise Rogers Admits Starring Alongside Harrison Ford in '1923' Has Been 'Surreal': 'It's a Dream Come True' Source: Ssam Kim Madison Elise Rogers stars as Lindy in Paramount+' hit series '1923.'

Madison Elise Rogers is living out her life long dreams as she stars alongside Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar and more A-list actors in the 2022 Western crime drama series 1923. The Tennessee native sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to discuss all things 1923 — a Yellowstone origin story — while reflecting on her skyrocketing career in the movie and television industry.

Source: Ssam Kim The actress says working with Harrison Ford and other A-list stars has been a 'dream come true.'

"I started acting when I was 8 years old and I've been [doing so] ever since," Rogers, who plays Lindy in the Paramount+ show, shares of when she discovered her passion. "I really fell in love with it. I started acting to help with my shyness. My mom put me in classes and it's just become such a special part of my life." Considering the plot line of the show takes place in, well, 1923, Rogers had to do a bit of studying and preparation before arriving on set to film the project.

Source: Ssam Kim Madison Elise Rogers loves the 'historical aspect' to '1923.'

"There's this historical aspect to it," she explains. "I had to do my research about women in the 1920s, s-- work in the 1920s, etc." The stunning star doesn't mind the extra work, however, as she notes: "But I love the fact that it's a period piece. I love stepping back in time. It's a lot of fun."

Source: Ssam Kim Madison Elise Rogers started acting when she was 8.

Plus, landing a gig alongside Ford, Sklenar, Helen Mirren and other Hollywood greats has been everything Rogers could have ever asked for. "Everyone is so incredibly kind, so incredibly warm. Just being a part of a cast like this is, it is really a dream come true," she expresses of what working on 1923 has meant to her. "I've looked up to some of these actors my whole life, so yeah, it was really, really surreal."

As for Rogers' character, Lindy, the Mr. Fish star jokes she keeps the actress on her toes. "I like how mysterious she feels. I feel like I'm always learning something about her. In many ways it feels like everything we see can kind of be the tip of the iceberg," Rogers mentions. "As an actor, it's so much fun to discover so much about her — the way that she's thinking and feeling and all of that."

Source: Ssam Kim The actress hopes to someday work on a Tim Burton-directed film.

While joining the cast of1923 has been a milestone in Rogers' career, she's not finished yet. "I would love to work on a Tim Burton film," she admits. "I've always been the biggest Tim Burton fan ever — anything in his world would be amazing. I would [also] love to work with Winona Ryder. That would just be incredible."