It Ends With Us' Brandon Sklenar Condemns Costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Drama: 'Silly to Me'
Brandon Sklenar wants to shut down the alleged It Ends With Us drama!
Amid the rumors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni butted heads during the making of the film, based on Colleen Hoover’s book, the actor urged viewers to focus on the movie’s message rather than what happened behind the scenes.
“It just seems silly to me,” the star, who plays Atlas in the film, stated. “It’s kinda defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity. It’s an important film for so many women and for so many survivors of domestic abuse.”
Sklenar added, “That’s what it’s all about, is making people feel heard and strong and loved. So to project anything but that seems counterintuitive.”
As OK! previously reported, the rumors surrounding Lively and Baldoni began when fans noticed the two leads, who played opposite each other in the film, did not do any press together nor did they pose together on the red carpet amid their press tour.
The speculation then began to escalate, which led to many unfavorable old interviews of Lively resurfacing.
The heightened backlash led Sklenar to release a social media statement where he condemned the “stuff swirling online.”
He explained why he decided to share his thoughts on the issue publicly, saying, “I put that out and I was like, ‘See how this goes.’ I appreciate those people that appreciated it.”
In his statement, Sklenar noted how viewers should concentrate on what the movie is trying to express rather than rumors about the cast.
“Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance, and for women choosing a better life for themselves,” he said of the project, which hoped to bring awareness to victims of domestic violence. “Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point.”
Sklenar warned against ruminating on “what may or may not have happened behind the scenes.”
“It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online,” he stated.
The 34-year-old concluded by prompting followers to think about why they are perpetuating hate.
“Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact,” he said. “Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let's be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere.”
Access Hollywood interviewed Sklenar.