Madonna, 66, Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29, While Celebrating Fourth of July With Her Kids: Photos
Madonna and her loved ones had a blast celebrating Independence Day together.
The singer uploaded numerous photos three days later, revealing she spent the holiday with several of her kids and her much younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
"Meditation and Margaritas with The Buddha are strongly recommended on July 4th! 🇺🇸," the mother-of-six began her Instagram caption, referring to a photo of herself sitting on the grass next to a buddha statue and sipping on a cocktail.
Madonna's Fourth of July Celebration
"In spite of what’s happening in America with the passing of the Big Beautiful bill and the persistent Terrorism of ICE — We still managed to have a Glorious weekend with Friends, Soccer, Horses and Sunshine!" the 66-year-old Grammy winner raved. "☀️⚽️🍸🐎♥️ God Bless America! No, I mean Really!"
Other photos included her children playing soccer, Morris, 29, laying down next to the statue, and a sweet selfie of the couple.
There was also a snap of her lover horseback riding and the two watching fireworks together.
Madonna shares son Rocco Ritchie, 24, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie and daughter Lourdes Leon, 28, with ex Carlos Leon, though they didn't appear in the holiday photos. In addition, she adopted son David Banda, 19, daughter Mercy James, also 19, and twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone, 12.
As OK! reported, like some fans, the music icon's kids were "wary of Akeem" at first, a source said, "but he’s won them over. He’s a great guy and very sincere, they trust him, which is huge!"
The source told a news outlet, "Madonna has fully integrated Akeem into her life and family, he’s with her all the time. Fortunately for her kids, he actually fits in really well with the family dynamic."
"He’s very respectful of all her kids and doesn’t try to throw his weight around or ever tell them what to do," the source explained. "It might sound really awkward considering he’s the same age as Lourdes, but they’re all so used to their mom having a much younger boyfriend that it doesn’t faze any of them."
"Rocco and David are huge soccer fans, so they love that Akeem used to be a pro player," noted the source. "They always get a game going when they’re all together at the house."
When Did Madonna and Akeem Morris Meet?
Akeem and the "Vogue" crooner first met when they starred in the same photoshoot in 2022 for Paper — however, romance rumors didn't blossom until last year.
Prior to the two taking things to the next level, Madonna dated boxer Josh Popper for about a year until they split in May 2024.