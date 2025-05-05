Madonna, 66, Shows Off Lacy Bra Under Sheer Top During Boyfriend Akeem Morris' 29th Birthday Party: Photos
Madonna made a statement for boyfriend Akeem Morris’ birthday bash.
The 66-year-old music icon stepped out in style to celebrate Morris' 29th, wearing a silky champagne-colored outfit that included a sheer belted top, revealing a lacy bra underneath. The Queen of Pop looked every bit the glam legend as she paired the look with her platinum blonde curls, bold red lips and a stack of diamonds.
In one of the photos, Madonna posed with Morris and YG Marley at the event.
Another snap showed the couple making their way down a dimly lit staircase, with Morris — who’s Jamaican-born and works as a model, boxer and soccer player — close by her side. He kept things casual in a vintage Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jersey, dark shades and blue track pants. The two looked effortlessly cool as they exited together.
Later, the "Hung Up" singer was seen cozying up on a couch with three of her kids — 19-year-old Mercy and 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere.
A sweet moment was captured mid-party when her boyfriend hugged the singer tightly. Madonna closed her eyes and returned the embrace. In another pic, she was sitting right on his lap.
“Happy Birthday to my favorite Taurus,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.
Morris followed up with his own post, sharing a collection of photos and clips from the party. He showed love to the singer and thanked her with a heartfelt shout-out.
“All I can say is thank you. Thank you wifey ❤️,” he wrote on May 4.
He added, “Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with me last night. Thank you to those who worked behind the scenes to create such an unforgettable vibe. It meant so much to have the people I love and respect all in one room. It was a special night, and the energy in the room was nothing but love.”
The public outing comes as the couple’s romance continues to make waves — especially because of their nearly 40-year age gap. They were first linked in July 2024.
Although reports surfaced that Madonna and Morris had quietly broken up in October, it didn’t seem to last long.
"Madonna ran into the same issue with this boytoy as she has with all of her recent men. The age difference became an issue. They come from different time periods,” a source told Daily Mail at the time.
But things have taken a turn since then, as the couple reportedly rekindled their romance earlier this year.
“Madonna has fully integrated Akeem into her life and family, he’s with her all the time,” one insider told Life & Style, referring to her six kids: Rocco, 24, David, 19, Mercy, twins Stella and Estere and Lourdes, 28. “Fortunately for her kids, he actually fits in really well with the family dynamic.”
The source added, “He’s very respectful of all her kids and doesn’t try to throw his weight around or ever tell them what to do. It might sound really awkward considering he’s the same age as Lourdes, but they’re all so used to their mom having a much younger boyfriend that it doesn’t faze any of them.”