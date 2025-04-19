Madonna's Kids Approve of Her Romance With Akeem Morris, Insider Says: 'He Fits in Well With the Family Dynamic'

Despite the staggering 38-year age gap — Madonna at 66 and Jamaica-born Morris now coaching soccer at 28 — this new love seems to be harmonizing with her children: Rocco, 24, David, 19, Mercy, 19 and the 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere; plus, Lourdes, who happens to share Morris' age.

"He’s very respectful of all her kids and doesn’t try to throw his weight around or ever tell them what to do," the source said.

The insider added, "It might sound really awkward considering he’s the same age as Lourdes, but they’re all so used to their mom having a much younger boyfriend that it doesn’t faze any of them."