Madonna's Kids Approve of Her Romance With Akeem Morris, Insider Says: 'He Fits in Well With the Family Dynamic'
Madonna and her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, are riding a wave of romance after reigniting their love earlier this year post-split, and the news just keeps getting better — especially for the music icon's brood of six.
"Madonna has fully integrated Akeem into her life and family, he’s with her all the time. Fortunately for her kids, he actually fits in really well with the family dynamic," a source revealed to Life & Style.
Despite the staggering 38-year age gap — Madonna at 66 and Jamaica-born Morris now coaching soccer at 28 — this new love seems to be harmonizing with her children: Rocco, 24, David, 19, Mercy, 19 and the 12-year-old twins Stella and Estere; plus, Lourdes, who happens to share Morris' age.
"He’s very respectful of all her kids and doesn’t try to throw his weight around or ever tell them what to do," the source said.
The insider added, "It might sound really awkward considering he’s the same age as Lourdes, but they’re all so used to their mom having a much younger boyfriend that it doesn’t faze any of them."
Morris and Madonna's clan are bonding over kicking a soccer ball and shared hobbies.
"Rocco and David are huge soccer fans, so they love that Akeem used to be a pro player," said the source. "They always get a game going when they’re all together at the house."
With a mom infamous for her penchant for younger men, Madonna’s kids became seasoned pros in evaluating her love life. Since parting ways with director Guy Ritchie in 2008, the Queen of Pop has been linked to a cavalcade of younger heartthrobs — think French model Brahim Zaibat in 2010, choreographer Timor Steffens in 2014, Ahlamalik Williams in 2019, and more recently, boxer Josh Popper in 2023.
The insider stated: "All the kids are very observant, they’re usually better than their mom at sniffing out when a guy is using her."
Yet, this isn’t just another fleeting romance. Madonna and Morris share more history than her past boyfriends, having faced and overcome hurdles together. Daily Mail previously reported on their hiccup last October, where a source claimed they struggled with the age gap. "They come from different time periods. Madonna felt Morris had a wandering eye, because he did," said the source.
However, everything seemed patched up by last holiday season when Morris was seen shredding the slopes with the "Material Girl" songstress and her kids, indicating that he might be in it for the long haul.
"They were wary of Akeem at first," the original source emphasized. "But he’s won them over, he’s a great guy and very sincere, they trust him, which is huge!"