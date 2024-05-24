OK Magazine
Madonna, 65, Breaks Up With Boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, After 1 Year of Dating: Report

Source: mega;@_joshpopper/instagram
By:

May 24 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Madonna, 65, and her boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, have reportedly called it quits after one year of dating.

The pair began seeing each other in early 2023 after Popper was hired to give the "Like a Virgin" singer's son David Banda, 18, boxing lessons. Prior to their alleged split, Madonna has been traveling the world on her Celebration Tour.

joshpopper
Source: @_joshpopper/instagram

Madonna and Josh Popper began dating in 2023.

"Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source spilled to a news outlet. "There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other."

Added the source, "At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends."

joshpopper
Source: @_joshpopper/instagram

Josh Popper is 30 years old.

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the pop star had sparked a romance with the much younger boxer when they were spotted together several times in early 2023.

"Josh seems like a genuinely gentle soul who isn't going to freak out like Sean Penn anytime a photographer gets too close," a separate insider dished in October 2023. "That's really the key to sharing a life with Madonna — being cool under pressure and never letting them see you sweat."

madonna breaks up boyfriend josh popper year dating
Source: mega

Madonna is 65 years old.

MORE ON:
Madonna
Popper proved he could handle some of the pressures of their high-profile life when he helped take care of her after she was hospitalized last June for a severe bacterial infection that could have taken her life.

"The consensus among Madonna's friends who really care about her wellbeing and check in on her every week is that despite the age difference, Josh is a positive influence on Madonna," the insider noted. "He's protective of her, and there's no indication at all that he's after her money."

madonna breaks up boyfriend josh popper year dating
Source: @madonna/tiktok

Madonna brought Josh Popper on stage with her in December 2023.

Things still appeared to be going strong between the two late last year. On Wednesday, December 13, Madonna brought him up on stage while performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in front of 14,000 cheering fans as she kicked off her worldwide tour.

Popper playfully served as a judge and watched her dancers' best moves while she performed her '90s hit "Vogue." Later, the lovebirds shared a kiss on stage.

Source: OK!

The source spoke with The Sun about Madonna's breakup.

