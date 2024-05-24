Madonna, 65, Breaks Up With Boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, After 1 Year of Dating: Report
Madonna, 65, and her boyfriend Josh Popper, 30, have reportedly called it quits after one year of dating.
The pair began seeing each other in early 2023 after Popper was hired to give the "Like a Virgin" singer's son David Banda, 18, boxing lessons. Prior to their alleged split, Madonna has been traveling the world on her Celebration Tour.
"Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic. Things just fizzled out," a source spilled to a news outlet. "There is genuinely no bad blood — they’re still fond of each other."
Added the source, "At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off, but they are staying friends."
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled the pop star had sparked a romance with the much younger boxer when they were spotted together several times in early 2023.
"Josh seems like a genuinely gentle soul who isn't going to freak out like Sean Penn anytime a photographer gets too close," a separate insider dished in October 2023. "That's really the key to sharing a life with Madonna — being cool under pressure and never letting them see you sweat."
Popper proved he could handle some of the pressures of their high-profile life when he helped take care of her after she was hospitalized last June for a severe bacterial infection that could have taken her life.
"The consensus among Madonna's friends who really care about her wellbeing and check in on her every week is that despite the age difference, Josh is a positive influence on Madonna," the insider noted. "He's protective of her, and there's no indication at all that he's after her money."
Things still appeared to be going strong between the two late last year. On Wednesday, December 13, Madonna brought him up on stage while performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., in front of 14,000 cheering fans as she kicked off her worldwide tour.
Popper playfully served as a judge and watched her dancers' best moves while she performed her '90s hit "Vogue." Later, the lovebirds shared a kiss on stage.
The source spoke with The Sun about Madonna's breakup.