Security Denies Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Entry To Marc Jacobs Fashion Show Upon Late Arrival

Fashionably too late? Lourdes Leon was stopped by security and not allowed inside a Marc Jacobs fashion show event on Thursday, February 2, after she showed up exactly as the show was set to begin.

The eldest daughter of Madonna arrived at the Park Avenue Armory at approximately 6 p.m., when she was greeted by two bouncers who wouldn't let her up the stairway into the venue, as seen by OK! in a now-viral TikTok video.