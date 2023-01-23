Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos
Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!
While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front.
"I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white.
While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted she's not trying to ride on her mom's coattails.
"I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given thing. And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize," she explained in a magazine interview. "Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father [Carlos Leon] raised me to be so much smarter than that."
Earlier this month, Madonna, 64, got candid about parenthood during her interview with Vanity Fair, admitting, "Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge."
"It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle," she confessed of raising six kids. "Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job."
It's unclear if any of her kids will join her for The Celebration Tour, which kicks off this July, but she's over the moon that fans are so excited to see her perform live again.
"I just want to say thank you to all of my fans for all of your love and support over the last few days," she gushed in a social media video. "I don’t take any of this for granted. I feel like I am the luckiest girl in the world and I am so grateful for all of your support."
"I can’t wait to put the show together and have a moment with each and every one of you on the stage to celebrate the last four decades of my journey," she added.
However, some Instagram followers vented their frustrations with her ticket prices, though she's yet to respond to the backlash.