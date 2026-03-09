or
PHOTOS

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Frees the Nipple in See-Through Dress During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

Source: MEGA; @lourdesleon/Instagram

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon freed the nipple in a see-through dress during Paris Fashion Week.

March 9 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon ditched her undergarments in a scandalous new outfit.

The 29-year-old exposed her nipples in a sheer black maxi dress as she smoked a cigarette on her balcony in photos posted on Sunday, March 8.

Leon ditched a bra and flaunted a tiny pair of black underpants while turning to the side to show off her figure.

Image of Lourdes Leon smoked a cigarette on her balcony.
Source: @lourdesleon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon smoked a cigarette on her balcony.

The star stopped to film her sultry Instagram Story video before attending the OTTOLINGER fashion show in Paris, France, for which she provided runway music.

Leon is no stranger to a racy Fashion Week ensemble, as last year in Paris, she once again freed the nipple in a see-through catsuit at the Saint Laurent Homme Autumn 25/26 runway show. The 29-year-old wore nothing but a black G-string underneath her sheer look, complemented by an oversized leather trench coat.

Image of Lourdes Leon is Madonna's daughter.
Source: @lourdesleon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon is Madonna's daughter.

Leon wants to build a name for herself independent of Madonna’s fame, and the pop star reportedly agrees she should carve her own path.

“Madonna has been grooming Lourdes for stardom since she was very young,” an insider explained in September 2025. “She will do everything in her power to help her succeed at whatever she wants — but only to an extent. After all, she didn’t cast her in the Madonna biopic.”

Image of Lourdes Leon wants to make a name for herself independent of mother Madonna.
Source: @lourdesleon/Instagram

Lourdes Leon wants to make a name for herself independent of mother Madonna.

Julia Garner will portray Madonna in the upcoming documentary, although Leon was reportedly considered for the role.

“As supportive as Madonna is, she’s also got her own vision, and she won’t sacrifice that for anyone, not even Lourdes,” the source said. “As a consolation, Madonna is happily allowing Lourdes to have a ton of involvement in the producing aspect. She’s giving her a seat at the table and Lourdes is loving it and talking about wanting to take over Hollywood as a major producer and director and be more than just the talent.”

Image of Lourdes Leon supplied music for the OTTOLINGER fashion show in Paris, France.
Source: MEGA

Lourdes Leon supplied music for the OTTOLINGER fashion show in Paris, France.

Leon is fiercely independent and even paid for her own apartment and college tuition.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she confirmed in an October 2021 interview. “Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

