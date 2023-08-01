Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Channels Famous Mom's Sultry Style in Seductive Photoshoot: See the Stripped Down Pics
Lourdes Leon took a page out of her mother Madonna's book for her latest seductive photoshoot.
On Monday, July 31, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a few drool-worthy photos from her latest racy campaign with Dion Lee.
"DION LEE CHAIN BAG," Leon captioned the post, tagging the Australian fashion house and the shoot's photographer, Carlota Guerrero.
In the first photo, the model — who had her jet black hair tucked behind her ears — stared straight into the camera, as she was hoisted up by two silver chains attached to what appeared to be black underwear.
Two black handbags turned sideways stood as her fashionable bra for the ensemble, which was completed with a pair of thigh-high black open-toed heels, also featuring chain accents.
Leon switched into a nude ensemble — featuring the same thigh-high heels in a more neutral shade — and leaned back in a black chain swing, while letting her lengthy locks flow down to the floor.
The third photo shared to Leon's Instagram account was perhaps the most jaw-dropping, as she wore nothing but a tiny gold chain around her waist while sitting in a chair looking at campaign photos of herself.
Leon appeared to be completely clothingless, using her arms to cover her chest, as her extra-long tresses fell over her bare behind.
The famous offspring shared highlights from her seductive photoshoot just one day after her mom, Madonna, took to Instagram to express gratitude toward all six of her children for standing by her side throughout the Queen of Pop's recent health scare.
"Love from family and friends is the best medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect," Madonna wrote after being found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital, where she fought a "serious bacterial infection," on Saturday, June 24.
"As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving," the "Material Girl" singer said, adding, "but when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."
Leon is Madonna's eldest child; she is also a mom to Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.