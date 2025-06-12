Madonna, 66, Exposes Her Nipples as She Strips Down to Underwear for Pride: Photos
Forget "Vogue" — Madonna has officially gone rogue.
The pop star, 66, went braless in a see-through white tank top and lacy underwear while celebrating Pride Month on Tuesday, June 10.
The "Material Girl" singer bared her nipples in the revealing top, which she paired with red and white polka-dot panties with a bow. In some snapshots, she traded her underwear for barely-there beige mini shorts while lying on a bed with a white flower.
The camera zoomed in on Madonna as she either sniffed or took a bite out of a mini bouquet.
She captioned the Instagram post, "Love the Skin you're in. Happy Pride," as her song "Skin" played in the background. The singer added the hashtag "#veronicaelectronica," a nod to her upcoming remix album to be released on July 25.
Fans praised Madonna's ageless physique, calling her "Mother Madonna" and the "queen of pop." However, several others called her out for preaching natural skin while she allegedly underwent several plastic surgeries.
"And if you don't love the skin you're in, fill it full of injectables," one person wrote, while another said, "Yes, darling — the skin you live in! Do you mean all those filters?"
Others begged her to "quit [using] AI" and "airbrushing" her photos.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Madonna Stripped Down to a Bra for Her Boyfriend's Birthday
Madonna similarly stripped down for her boyfriend Akeem Morris’ 29th birthday party on May 4, donning a sheer gray robe with a lacy bra underneath. She accessorized with a stack of diamond necklaces, large hoop earrings and sunglasses.
"Happy birthday to my favorite Taurus," she captioned an Instagram post recapping the festivities.
Madonna's 2025 Met Gala Look
The following day, Madonna stepped out for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The longtime attendee wore an ivory satin suit with a flower on her lapel by Tom Ford. She posed with a cigar, holding the accessory with white gloves while walking up the famous steps.
According to the star's stylist, Rita Melssen, she wasn't planning on going at first.
"It wasn’t even really on her radar. And then someone brought it up to her, and of course she was like, 'This is an incredible theme and I want to support and I want to show up,'" Melssen recounted. "We did some really deep, deep dives, deep research, got really into Black dandy over the decades. What did that look like from the 1800s into the 2000s and all the different iterations and versions of it. Her and I really just sat down. We shared feedback, we shared images. It was a really collaborative process between the both of us."