Who Is Madonna's Rumored New Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Akeem Morris

On Instagram, Madonna uploaded a carousel of photos and videos taken during a 2024 Fourth of July event at Le Bain at The Standard in New York City.

"Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥," she captioned the post.

One of the snaps showed her and Morris watching fireworks together.