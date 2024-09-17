or
Who Is Madonna's Rumored New Boyfriend? Everything to Know About Akeem Morris

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
Madonna is 37 years older than her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

By:

Sept. 17 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Akeem Morris' Personal Life

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
Madonna's new rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris, was born in Jamaica on May 2, 1996. Although he now resides in New York, he visits his hometown from time to time.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Morris earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from Stony Brook University.

He Is Athletic

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
ESPN said Morris used to play for the Oyster Bay United FC as a forward. He was also a player in college from 2014 to 2017.

Madonna and Akeem Morris Met During a Photoshoot

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
Morris met the "Like a Prayer" hitmaker when she became Paper Magazine’s August 2022 cover star.

Three months before their meeting, Madonna called it quits with Ahlamalik Williams after three years of dating. She later sparked dating rumors with Josh Popper and Richard Riakporhe.

They Celebrated the 4th of July Together

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
On Instagram, Madonna uploaded a carousel of photos and videos taken during a 2024 Fourth of July event at Le Bain at The Standard in New York City.

"Happy 4th of July! A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler. I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful! ♥️🧨🔥," she captioned the post.

One of the snaps showed her and Morris watching fireworks together.

Akeem Morris' Ex Confirmed the Claims About the Relationship

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
Amid the dating rumors, Morris' ex Reagan Rice seemingly confirmed the claims in a TikTok video.

"Put a finger down if your boyfriend of three years is now dating Madonna #madonna #break-up #wtf #2024 #heartbreak,” she captioned the post.

One user quipped, "I WOULD TELL EVERYONE. Starbucks employee: 'name?' Me: 'my BF left me for Madonna.'"

"Well, in fairness, you honestly look like a young Madonna," a second commented.

A third TikTok user added, "I mean, if I was gonna lose to anyone, it’s best that it’s Madonna 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️."

Madonna and Akeem Morris Spent Time in Italy

madonnas rumored boyfriend akeem morris
Tg1 Rai's Instagram page revealed that the rumored couple went to a remote destination in Portofino as they planned to celebrate her 66th birthday in Italy. The property is reportedly a Dolce & Gabbana's private estate.

