or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Madonna
OK LogoPHOTOS

Queen of Daring Fashion! 6 of Madonna’s Most Risqué Outfits

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Aside from her chart-topping songs, Madonna makes bold statements through her edgy and boundary-pushing outfits.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Set Pulses Racing in Lacy Lingerie

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna struck seductive poses in an Instagram post.

Queen of Pop Madonna turned up the heat in an enticing Instagram update.

On March 13, the 66-year-old "Material Girl" hitmaker looked like she had defied age again by flaunting her visuals during a photoshoot in a bathtub. She rocked a silky black robe over a black lacy bra and shapewear that complemented her sheer thigh-high stockings.

Madonna also maintained her sophisticated look while having big curlers in her blonde hair.

"Waiting is the hardest part ………" she captioned the upload.

Article continues below advertisement

She Perfectly Fits in Her See-Through Outfits

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna hosted her Oscars after-party in a daring getup.

Madonna offered a clear view of her risqué outfit in a February Instagram post, showing herself in a black lace-trimmed bustier that nearly exposed her chest. She accessorized with sunglasses as well as beaded and sparkly necklaces, letting them drape around her neck and chest.

"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again," she wrote in the caption. "As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Highlighted Her Makeup-Free Beauty

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna confirmed the re-release of 'Bedtime Stories' for its 30th anniversary.

"Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon," Madonna captioned a buzzworthy video, in which she was seen makeup-free while modeling pink lingerie and black high heels.

MORE ON:
Madonna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She Delivered a Sultry Photoshoot

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna posed for the camera while on a bed.

The "La Isla Bonita" songstress put her slim legs on display, sporting a pair of knee-high boots and black dress in a January 14 photoshoot.

Article continues below advertisement

At Her Most Authentic

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna stripped down before capturing the eye-popping selfie.

Madonna turned social media upside down when she exposed most of her skin in an August 2024 post.

"Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥," she captioned the carousel of photos.

In the hot snaps, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker allowed her hair and jewelry to cover her modesty as she posed topless for the update. She also used her hands to conceal her "girls" in some selfies.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Dolled Up at Home

madonna most risque outfits
Source: @madonna/Instagram

Madonna previously faced a health scare.

In an August 2023 update, Madonna slipped into a strapless, chest-accentuating top to let her fans know she was "all dressed up and nowhere to go" weeks after her hospitalization.

"But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour," she added in the caption.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.