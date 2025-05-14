Queen of Daring Fashion! 6 of Madonna’s Most Risqué Outfits
Madonna Set Pulses Racing in Lacy Lingerie
Queen of Pop Madonna turned up the heat in an enticing Instagram update.
On March 13, the 66-year-old "Material Girl" hitmaker looked like she had defied age again by flaunting her visuals during a photoshoot in a bathtub. She rocked a silky black robe over a black lacy bra and shapewear that complemented her sheer thigh-high stockings.
Madonna also maintained her sophisticated look while having big curlers in her blonde hair.
"Waiting is the hardest part ………" she captioned the upload.
She Perfectly Fits in Her See-Through Outfits
Madonna offered a clear view of her risqué outfit in a February Instagram post, showing herself in a black lace-trimmed bustier that nearly exposed her chest. She accessorized with sunglasses as well as beaded and sparkly necklaces, letting them drape around her neck and chest.
"When I was a child my mother died. I became fascinated with cemeteries. I was not afraid of death because I knew this was the only way I could be with my mother again," she wrote in the caption. "As life went on I lost many people that I loved dearly, and came to look at death as a kind of doorway to eternal life."
Madonna Highlighted Her Makeup-Free Beauty
"Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon," Madonna captioned a buzzworthy video, in which she was seen makeup-free while modeling pink lingerie and black high heels.
She Delivered a Sultry Photoshoot
The "La Isla Bonita" songstress put her slim legs on display, sporting a pair of knee-high boots and black dress in a January 14 photoshoot.
At Her Most Authentic
Madonna turned social media upside down when she exposed most of her skin in an August 2024 post.
"Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥," she captioned the carousel of photos.
In the hot snaps, the "Like a Virgin" hitmaker allowed her hair and jewelry to cover her modesty as she posed topless for the update. She also used her hands to conceal her "girls" in some selfies.
Madonna Dolled Up at Home
In an August 2023 update, Madonna slipped into a strapless, chest-accentuating top to let her fans know she was "all dressed up and nowhere to go" weeks after her hospitalization.
"But Soon, Very Soon, I’ll be traveling to you. #celebrationtour," she added in the caption.