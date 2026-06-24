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Madonna, 67, Flaunts Her Figure in Risqué Lace Romper During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Madonna stunned at Paris Fashion Week!

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June 24 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

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Madonna flaunted her ageless beauty in a bold lace romper during Paris Fashion Week.

The 67-year-old pop icon was pictured leaving her hotel in Paris during the star-studded Fashion Week on June 24.

She was adorned in a flimsy baby pink mini romper with detailing on the edges.

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Image of Madonna donned a risqué laced romper during Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Madonna donned a risqué laced romper during Paris Fashion Week.

Madonna paired her outfit with a leopard jacket, knee-high boots, a pair of signature shades and layered jewelry.

Her appearance stunned observers as she navigated through the paparazzi waiting outside the hotel for a glimpse of her.

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Madonna Turned Heads at Paris Fashion Week

image of Madonna's looks during Paris Fashion Week have been going viral.
Source: MEGA

Madonna's looks during Paris Fashion Week have been going viral.

Madonna's looks have become the talk of the town during the Men's Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, June 23, the "Popular" singer attended the Saint Laurent show clad in a red lace mini dress, paired with pink stilettos.

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Madonna and Charli XCX embraced at the Paris Fashion Week.

She sat in the front row during the show alongside other celebrity attendees like Kate Moss, Rami Malek, Austin Butler, and pop star Charli XCX inside the Bourse de Commerce.

She also shared an embrace with Charli XCX at the show, who was adorned in a similar red dress, per Daily Mail.

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Madonna's Upcoming Album Will Provide an Unprecedented Insight Into the Pop Star's Life

Image of Madonna made headlines with her insightful interview way before Paris Fashion Week.
Source: MEGA

Madonna made headlines with her insightful interview way before Paris Fashion Week.

While Madonna's appearance at Paris Fashion Week continues to generate headlines, the singer had already sparked plenty of buzz with her recent interview for Interview Magazine.

One of the focal points of the interview was her upcoming Confessions II album and how it has helped her gain a new perspective on her relationships.

"I had a lot of stuff going on in my life personally. My brother was very, very, very ill, and my stepmother, with whom I’d had a very traumatic relationship throughout my entire childhood, had just died," she told the outlet, revealing her inspiration behind the album.

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Image of Madonna shed light on her complicated relationship with daughter Lourdes Leon ahead of new album release.
Source: MEGA

Madonna shed light on her complicated relationship with daughter Lourdes Leon ahead of new album release.

"It’s hard for me to write a song about nothing. I have to tell a story. So I wrote about a lot of family trauma, and then we started making dance music," Madonna continued.

She also indicated that her complicated relationship with her daughter Lourdes Leon is touched upon through her new tunes. In fact, Leon is also credited as a co-writer on the album.

"She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship. It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record," Madonna said about collaborating with her daughter on a song in Confessions II.

She further stated that "all these symbolic things" pushed her towards making the album and said the process helped her get those heavy topics “off her chest.”

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