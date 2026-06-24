Madonna, 67, Flaunts Her Figure in Risqué Lace Romper During Paris Fashion Week: Photos

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Madonna flaunted her ageless beauty in a bold lace romper during Paris Fashion Week. The 67-year-old pop icon was pictured leaving her hotel in Paris during the star-studded Fashion Week on June 24. She was adorned in a flimsy baby pink mini romper with detailing on the edges.

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Source: MEGA Madonna donned a risqué laced romper during Paris Fashion Week.

Madonna paired her outfit with a leopard jacket, knee-high boots, a pair of signature shades and layered jewelry. Her appearance stunned observers as she navigated through the paparazzi waiting outside the hotel for a glimpse of her.

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Madonna Turned Heads at Paris Fashion Week

Source: MEGA Madonna's looks during Paris Fashion Week have been going viral.

Madonna's looks have become the talk of the town during the Men's Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, June 23, the "Popular" singer attended the Saint Laurent show clad in a red lace mini dress, paired with pink stilettos.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @billboard/Instagram Madonna and Charli XCX embraced at the Paris Fashion Week.

She sat in the front row during the show alongside other celebrity attendees like Kate Moss, Rami Malek, Austin Butler, and pop star Charli XCX inside the Bourse de Commerce. She also shared an embrace with Charli XCX at the show, who was adorned in a similar red dress, per Daily Mail.

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Madonna's Upcoming Album Will Provide an Unprecedented Insight Into the Pop Star's Life

Source: MEGA Madonna made headlines with her insightful interview way before Paris Fashion Week.

While Madonna's appearance at Paris Fashion Week continues to generate headlines, the singer had already sparked plenty of buzz with her recent interview for Interview Magazine. One of the focal points of the interview was her upcoming Confessions II album and how it has helped her gain a new perspective on her relationships. "I had a lot of stuff going on in my life personally. My brother was very, very, very ill, and my stepmother, with whom I’d had a very traumatic relationship throughout my entire childhood, had just died," she told the outlet, revealing her inspiration behind the album.

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Source: MEGA Madonna shed light on her complicated relationship with daughter Lourdes Leon ahead of new album release.