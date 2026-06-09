Jack Schlossberg Has Shocking Reaction to Madonna Naming Uncle JFK Jr. Best in Bed: 'I Bet She Was Right'

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Source: MEGA Madonna recently made a candid admission about John F. Kennedy Jr.

"When you hear someone like Madonna say, 'JFK Jr. was the best s-- I ever had.' Do you chuckle at that?" Cohen, 58, asked Schlossberg. "I'm running for office," New York congressional candidate, 33, said. "All I can say is that I bet she was right."

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John F. Kennedy Jr. Died in a 1999 Plane Crash

Source: MEGA John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, died in 1999.

Kennedy Jr. died in July 1999 in a plane crash with wife Carolyn Bessette and his sister-in-law Lauren. Madonna, 67, revealed last month how the George magazine founder was the "best s--" she ever had. She discussed her 1980s-era fling with the attorney last month for a video for the LGBTQ dating app Grindr alongside Ivy Mugler, Raul Lopez, Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen and Marcelo Gutierrez. When the group discussed their NSFW romantic confessions, Madonna said: "I'm going to only name dead people." She then whispered: "John Kennedy Jr."

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Jack Schlossberg Often Wears Grandfather John F. Kennedy's Ties

Source: MEGA Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and the grandson of John F. Kennedy.

Elsewhere in Cohen's chat with Schlossberg, the two men discussed the Kennedy family antiques. "This is my favorite tie. It's [my grandfather] JFK's tie. I wear it for good luck and today was a big day for me because I am with Andy Cohen. That's the coolest," the Yale University graduate noted. "I have five ties. I only wear five ties ever. This is one of them." He then dished about receiving one of his uncle's items. "I have, like, a watch that doesn't work," Schlossberg stated. "He lost most of his clothes apparently. He was given a lot of JFK heirlooms and I think he lost them all."

John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Life Was Portrayed in FX's 'Love Story'

Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pigeon starred in FX's 'Love Story.'