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Jack Schlossberg Has Shocking Reaction to Madonna Naming Uncle JFK Jr. Best in Bed: 'I Bet She Was Right'

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Jack Schlossberg gave his take on Madonna's recent statement about his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr.

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June 9 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

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Jack Schlossberg had a jaw-dropping reaction when he heard about Madonna's liaison with his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr.

The grandson of John F. Kennedy appeared on the Tuesday, June 9, episode of Andy Cohen's enormous radio show and shared his thoughts on the Queen of Pop's relationship with Kennedy Jr.

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Source: MEGA

Madonna recently made a candid admission about John F. Kennedy Jr.

"When you hear someone like Madonna say, 'JFK Jr. was the best s-- I ever had.' Do you chuckle at that?" Cohen, 58, asked Schlossberg.

"I'm running for office," New York congressional candidate, 33, said. "All I can say is that I bet she was right."

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John F. Kennedy Jr. Died in a 1999 Plane Crash

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John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, died in 1999.

Kennedy Jr. died in July 1999 in a plane crash with wife Carolyn Bessette and his sister-in-law Lauren.

Madonna, 67, revealed last month how the George magazine founder was the "best s--" she ever had. She discussed her 1980s-era fling with the attorney last month for a video for the LGBTQ dating app Grindr alongside Ivy Mugler, Raul Lopez, Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen and Marcelo Gutierrez.

When the group discussed their NSFW romantic confessions, Madonna said: "I'm going to only name dead people."

She then whispered: "John Kennedy Jr."

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Jack Schlossberg Often Wears Grandfather John F. Kennedy's Ties

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Source: MEGA

Jack Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and the grandson of John F. Kennedy.

Elsewhere in Cohen's chat with Schlossberg, the two men discussed the Kennedy family antiques.

"This is my favorite tie. It's [my grandfather] JFK's tie. I wear it for good luck and today was a big day for me because I am with Andy Cohen. That's the coolest," the Yale University graduate noted. "I have five ties. I only wear five ties ever. This is one of them."

He then dished about receiving one of his uncle's items. "I have, like, a watch that doesn't work," Schlossberg stated. "He lost most of his clothes apparently. He was given a lot of JFK heirlooms and I think he lost them all."

John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Life Was Portrayed in FX's 'Love Story'

image of Paul Anthony Kelly
Source: MEGA

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pigeon starred in FX's 'Love Story.'

Kennedy Jr.'s life and marriage were recently chronicled on FX's Love Story. Sarah Pigeon played Bessette, while newcomer Paul Anthony Kelly portrayed the journalist.

Schlossberg heavily criticized the miniseries and its producer Ryan Murphy back in March, telling CBS: "I would just want people who do watch the show to watch it with one letter in mind and that's a capital 'F' for fiction."

“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy,” he went on. “The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

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