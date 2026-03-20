EXCLUSIVE Madonna's Heartache Over Daughter Lourdes, 29, Being Treated Exactly the Same as She Was by Cowardly Trolls Source: MEGA Madonna is reportedly heartbroken over Lourdes Leon getting backlash for some of her fashion choices. Aaron Tinney March 20 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Lourdes Leon is facing a wave of vicious online abuse after stepping out in a daring sheer dress during Paris Fashion Week – with insiders saying her trailblazing mother Madonna is devastated her daughter is being treated exactly the same way she once was by trolls. The 29-year-old model and singer recently turned heads as she arrived at the Ottolinger runway show in Paris wearing a black see-through gown with no bra, flashing her underwear beneath the striking look.

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Source: MEGA Lourdes Leon is facing controversy over a daring sheer dress during Paris Fashion Week.

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Lourdes, whose father is 59-year-old fitness trainer Carlos Leon, appeared in high spirits as she left her hotel in the French capital, draping a matching jacket from her shoulders and carrying a black handbag before taking her front-row seat at the fall/winter 2026–'2027 womenswear show. A source close to the family said the backlash has been brutal online, with cruel commenters comparing Leon to her famous mother.

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Source: MEGA Lourdes Leon is the daughter of Carlos Leon.

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Our insider said: "People are calling Lourdes a s--- and a w---- and mocking her for dressing provocatively, just like they did to Madonna decades ago. It is heartbreaking for Madonna to watch history repeat itself with her own daughter." The source added: "Madonna has been through this her whole career. Seeing Lourdes targeted by cowardly trolls who judge her body and her fashion sense brings back painful memories. She wishes people would understand that Lourdes is expressing herself, not asking to be attacked just for being proud of her body, just like Madonna was."

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Source: MEGA The 'comments can be nasty' about Madonna's daughter, a source said.

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They also said the criticism surrounding Leon's fashion choices has intensified as photos from the Paris shows spread across social media platforms. "The comments can be unbelievably nasty," the insider said. "People hide behind their screens and write things about Lourdes they would never say in real life. Madonna knows exactly what that feels like because she lived through it for decades. It's as if all the work Madonna did to champion positivity around female sexuality and body ownership has been wiped clean." The insider said the singer's main concern is now protecting her daughter from the emotional toll of the attacks while allowing Lourdes to continue expressing herself through fashion and music without fear of constant online abuse. Lourdes also made a bold appearance at designer Ann Demeulemeester's Paris show, wearing a sheer skirt with a dramatic thigh-high split and a studded black corset.

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Source: MEGA Leon Lourdes made a bold appearance at designer Ann Demeulemeester's Paris show.