Madonna Makes Out With Two Women During Wild Birthday Celebration In Italy
If there's one thing we know about Madonna — she loves a good make out sesh! The Queen of pop rang in her 64th birthday on August 16, in Italy with a close group of friends, but some friends appeared to be closer to her than others.
“Birthday kisses with my side bitches,” Madonna captioned a Tuesday, August 17, Instagram video of the wild night of celebrations, including her tongue filled kisses with two of her girlfriends in the back of a car.
The "Like A Virgin" vocalist stunned in a blue and white Dolce and Gabanna maxi dress as she partied with her Italian pals and longtime manager Guy Oseary.
Although Madonna has become accustomed to having the spotlight solely on her, there was one person who didn't mind sharing her special celebrations with, her son Rocco Richie who turned 22-year-old four days before his mother's big day.
“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” the superstar wrote alongside a series of photos of herself and her son she shares with former husband Guy Richie.
Despite seeming closer than ever, Rocco along with Madonna's other kids — Lourdes Leon, 24, David Banda, 15, and twins Stelle and Estere Ciccone, 8 — are not exactly fond of their mother's wild ways.
“They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous,” an insider exclusively told OK! “She’s constantly looking for ways to push the envelope, and the kids worry among themselves about where it’s all going to end."
A source spilled that her brood loves her dearly “but it makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself," adding, Lourdes and Rocco have “struggled for years” with her attention-seeking behavior.
“Madonna thinks she's being hip and irreverent and still gets this huge kick out of shocking people, but it’s reaching a boiling point,” the insider explained.