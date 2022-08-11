Madonna Sports Fishnets While Attending N.Y.C. Roller Disco Party With Her Twin Daughters
She's got the moves! Madonna showcased her roller skating skills alongside her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, and producer Nile Rodgers at The DiscOasis' "Madonna Night" in Central Park on Wednesday, August 10.
The "Vogue" singer skated the night away to some of her most popular songs as a special guest at the roller rink.
Madonna flaunted her fabulous figure in trendy bright yellow shorts, a matching top and fishnet stockings. She completed the look with silver roller skates, accessorizing the 'fit with fingerless black lace gloves and several bracelets.
The girls, who will turn 10 at the end of August, were photographed holding hands and walking beside their mother before strapping on their skates. Stella wore a t-shirt referencing TLC's hit song "No Scrubs," a pair of jean shorts and black creepers, while Estere sported a white graphic tee that pictured a frog wearing a crown, jean shorts and a black belt.
While skating alongside their mother throughout the night, the twins put safety first, wearing elbow pads, knee pads and helmets.
Joining the multi Grammy Award winner at the event was a mystery man in a black t-shirt, who was seen putting his arm around Madonna and touching her hair. They were later spotted dipping into one of the rink's booths to sit and talk.
The event appeared to serve as a fun family get-together. The "Like A Virgin" artist's 16-year-old son, David Banda, was also spotted skating away in the rink rocking a blue and white patterned suit.
Meanwhile, Madonna's 16-year-old daughter, Mercy James, went with a more casual look in a pair of denim shorts and a loose-fitting, tie-dye top.
All four of the Queen of Pop's children present at the event were adopted from Malawi. David was adopted in 2006, Mercy in 2009 and the twins were adopted in 2017.
The 63-year-old singer also shares a biological daughter, Lourdes Leon, with ex Carlos Leon, and her son, Rocco Ritchie, with Guy Ritchie.
DailyMail reported the pictures of Madonna and her kids at the New York party.