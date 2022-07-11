Ageless?Madonna Trolled By Fans For Frozen Face During Family Game Night
Madonna has yet again shocked her millions of fans around the world.
Taking to her Instagram to offer her followers a glimpse of her family's game night on Sunday, July 10, the iconic songstress posted several snaps of the crew playing Pictionary along with solo shots of herself smizing on the couch.
Despite sharing the family's sweet night in together with her fans — captioning the post: "Last night we played Pictionary……….. I’m trying not to be a sore loser. 🤡 "— they were more honed in on her shocking facial structure than anything else.
"I wish I could have seen your own beautiful wrinkles and amazing expressions...😍! You were so beautiful...Great shame... but still love you ❤️," one online user replied in the comment section while another unamused observer added, "Well your face doesn't show any emotion anymore anyway."
"Holy s**t .. enough with the plastic surgery," another begged.
Other fans simply praised the star for how ageless she looks, with one commenting: "Beautiful. You look the same as you did 20 years ago! Gorgeous."
Madonna's ever-changing look has been a point of conversation as of late, especially after she posted a TikTok video where her facial features appeared drastically different. Between her extremely contoured features and oversized pout, her fans couldn't help but wonder what she's been up to lately — and according to New York based plastic surgeon Dr. Steve Fallek, it's likely been a lot.
Noting there are "a lot" of issues with what Madonna has done to her face, Fallek exclusively told OK! of her altered look, "Starting from the top, she's had a bunch of Botox so her forehead doesn't move at all."
"Her upper eyelids are also significantly dropped, what we call ptosis, and should be fixed," he noted. "The cheeks are way too filled with filler and she might have had too much buccal fat pad reduction to narrow her face too. The Lips are also out of proportion and too big for her."
Though many appear to be vocalizing their stance, it seems clear Madonna doesn't care what anybody has to say, as she continues to post questionable content that puts her altered looks on fully display.