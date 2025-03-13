Madonna Strips Down to Lacy Lingerie for Seductive Photoshoot

"I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way," she explained. "Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! Art = Survival."

"We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller," Madonna declared. "If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to help you get it."

She wrapped up her post by asking if she should "make the story of my life into a series or a feature film. 🤷🏼‍♀️Think before you answer !!"