Madonna Strips Down to Lacy Lingerie for Seductive Photoshoot
Madonna gave fans a peek at how she gets all dolled up in a sultry new Instagram post.
In a Thursday, March 13, upload, the star looked to the camera while sitting on the edge of a bathtub in a silky black robe with big curlers in her hair.
In the next snap, the singer, 66, opened up her robe to reveal she was wearing a black lacy bra and shapewear in addition to sheer black thigh-high stockings.
In the last image, the music icon took the robe off and seductively posed with a finger in her mouth. A see-through bra lying on top of white towels on a rack could be seen in the background of some of the pictures.
"Waiting is the hardest part ………" the superstar vaguely captioned the post.
Fans raved over the hot shots and expressed their hopes that her words were hinting at new music.
"You’re killing us queen! Bedtime Stories, Confessions 2, Celebration Tour stream… Bring it mama! ❤️🔥This century!" one supporter raved, while another gushed, "You are always worth the wait! 🖤🔥."
"These photos got me so ready for this new album 😍😍😍😍," declared a third admirer.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from new music, the mom-of-six is reportedly still trying to resume production on her biopic, which was postponed indefinitely in 2023 and starred Julia Garner, 31, as the successful songstress.
In December, Madonna revealed multiple producers told her they "couldn't" make her film unless she "downsized" her ideas and thought "smaller."
However, the "Like a Prayer" vocalist noted she wasn't giving up, as "everything in my life is going to be challenged. No easy rides for me."
"I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way," she explained. "Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! Art = Survival."
"We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller," Madonna declared. "If you want something badly enough in life — the whole universe will conspire to help you get it."
She wrapped up her post by asking if she should "make the story of my life into a series or a feature film. 🤷🏼♀️Think before you answer !!"
As OK! reported, before the movie was shelved, rumors swirled that a ton of drama was unfolding on set.
According to one source, the production company wanted the film to be "pop and light" while Madonna envisioned "something much grittier."
"Basically, they don’t like it," the insider noted of executives, "and it’s come to a stalemate."
"Madonna did herself no favors by acting weird on social media during this entire process," the source added. "She signed a contract to make this film and that should have been the signal to her to stop the circus antics, stop chasing likes, and just buckle down and get this movie into shape."