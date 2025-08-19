NEWS Madonna Stuns in White Corset as She Rings in 67th Birthday Surrounded by Boyfriend and Daughters at Lavish Labubu Bash: Photos Source: MEGA; @madonna/Instagram Singer Madonna turned up the heat while checking off a bucket list moment on her 67th birthday and posed in a sassy, sparkling white-and-pink corset dress. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna turned up the heat while checking off a bucket list moment on her 67th birthday. The “Like a Virgin” singer shared a montage of photos and videos from a recent trip to Sienna, Italy, in celebration of her 67th birthday, in an Instagram Reel posted on Monday, August 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Celebrated Her 67th Birthday

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday in Italy.

During her festivities, Madonna dazzled in a sparkling white-and-pink corset dress, adorned with an intricate floral embellishment across the bodice. The style icon layered silver necklaces for extra bling and wore a silk jacket to cover up. A lavish Labubu cake lit with sparklers was wheeled in, featuring the words, “Happy Birthday Madudu.” The style icon looked radiant as she blew out the candles and celebrated the milestone.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Marked a Major Milestone

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna enjoyed a large Labubu cake for the milestone.

“My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!!” Madonna captioned the post. “There are no words to describe the excitement, the suspense and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille! 🇮🇹🐎🐎🐎. Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!! ♥️ Ciao Italia!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna Celebrated With Her Rumored BF

Source: @madonna/Instagram Madonna was surrounded by love on her birthday.

Other snaps included sweet moments with her daughters, Mercy and Lourdes, as well as her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris. The video featured the singer embracing the culture as she danced with locals, watched the horse race and enjoyed an exciting fireworks display. The “Vogue” hitmaker and former professional soccer player, 29, first met on the set of an August 2022 photoshoot for Paper Magazine. However, whispers of their relationship turning romantic didn’t ignite until July 2024. Months later, rumors circulated that the couple — who share a nearly 40-year age gap — quietly broke up that October.

Madonna Previously Dated Boxer Josh Popper

Source: MEGA Madonna dated boxer Josh Popper before Akeem Morris.