Madonna, 66, Looks Loved Up With Rumored Boyfriend Akeem Morris, 28, During Soccer Game Date in London: Photos
It seems Madonna is "Hung Up" on her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.
On Monday, September 30, the Queen of Pop took to Instagram with a series of photos highlighting a recent date she had with her apparent new man at Stamford Bridge stadium to watch Chelsea F.C. in London, England.
Madonna also hinted she was working on new music, as she also shared a few pictures of herself in a recording studio alongside the caption: "London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price. 🇬🇧 🇬🇧🇬🇧! Go Chelsea ! ⚽️."
The "Material Girl" singer and Morris — a former soccer player himself — were all smiles in their seats at the sporting event, where they weren't shy to cozy up to one another and show affection throughout the game.
The rumored lovebirds were bundled up for the seemingly chilly occasion, as Madonna sported an all-black outfit featuring tights, a bomber jacket and an oversized leather trench coat — while Morris opted to wear jeans, a blue shirt and a similarly styled jacket.
At one point, Madonna must have gotten warm, as a few pictures showcased Morris carrying his lady's jacket and holding it in his lap during the soccer game.
In the comments section of the post, fans were mostly focused on the fact Madonna teased a potential new album in the works rather than invested in her love life.
"OMG OMG OMG I have been calling your name like a little prayer that you’d GET TOGETHER with Stuart again!!! 🥲 🕺 💃🏼 LFG!!!!!!!! 👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," one person exclaimed, as another added, "when he went on tour with her I KNEW that they would end up making another album! Very exciting!"
Madonna was first linked romantically to Morris roughly three months ago after the "Like a Virgin" singer shared pictures of the pair appearing intimate while celebrating the Fourth of July.
The duo further fueled dating rumors in August, when Madonna uploaded a steamy snap of the two shirtless in bed via Instagram, writing: "Hot Fun in The Summer Time………🔥."
That same month, Morris joined Madonna and her kids for their family vacation to Italy in celebration of the superstar's 66th birthday on August 16.
In photos obtained by OK!, Madonna and the athlete could be seen walking through the European country with their arms intertwined.
Later in August, Morris attended a birthday celebration for Madonna's 12-year-old twins, Estere and Stella Ciccone.
According to an insider, the "Popular" hitmaker "spoils Akeem with clothes and gifts and first-class travel," though "everything is always on her terms."
"She’s very strict with everyone in her life and just because he’s sharing her bed he doesn’t get a pass," the source explained to Life & Style in September.
"That means he has to go to sleep when she does, get up when she does, eat the same diet as she does, he’s banned from watching TV and she doesn’t like him to be on his phone unless he’s doing something for her," the confidante continued.