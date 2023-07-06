Madonna Still 'Weak and Very Tired' After Being 'Brought Back From the Dead' by Narcan Injection
Madonna is still "Hung Up" in bed at home after a "serious bacterial infection" left her hospitalized for several days in an NYC intensive care unit.
The Queen of Pop is still feeling "weak and very tired," with her recovery not going as quickly as she expected, a source told a news publication almost two weeks after she was found unresponsive on Saturday, June 24.
Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, confirmed her health crisis needed to result in the postponement of her highly anticipated world tour, however, the "Material Girl" singer refuses to cancel the whole thing altogether, and still remains hopeful she can make it back to the stage.
According to the insider, the 64-year-old has mostly kept quiet on the subject during conversations with her support system — which, as OK! previously reported, included the doting mom's six children: Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, as well as twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.
The Celebration Tour was supposed to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver, and there has yet to be an update on when the concert series might begin.
Madonna's "strenuous" rehearsals for the worldwide celebration of the pop icon's music is what led her to "collapse" and lose consciousness at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing for 12 hours every day.
As OK! previously reported, medical personnel at the scene allegedly gave Madonna a NARCAN injection in order to resuscitate her after she needed to be "brought back from the dead," according to a separate source.
NARCAN, also known as naxalone, can be administered in emergency situations in a life-saving measure to help someone suffering from a narcotics overdose, however, there has been no evidence at this time that Madonna was given the injection in relation to any type of drug abuse.
The medication can additionally help reverse acute septic shock — which occurs when an infection is so severe that the patient's immune system can begin to inadvertently damage the body through its extreme responses to the infection.
