Madonna Was 'Constantly Pushing Herself' Before Serious Illness: 'She Is as Human and as Frail as the Rest of Us'
Madonna was apparently grinding in rehearsals before her recent illness!
The Queen of Pop was recently hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection on June 24 after she was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing.
A friend of the 64-year-old recently shared their stance on the tragic situation with a news outlet.
"She is the one constantly pushing herself, but she has to realize that, while she is as good as the people she is working with, many of them are a fraction of her age and without her history of injuries," they explained of the "Like a Virgin" singer.
"Of course, there are other acts older than her still on the road, but they aren't dancing and performing like she does," the source added.
"But while this sort of illness could affect anyone of any age — and she certainly did not bring this on herself — it is also a reminder that she is as human and as frail as the rest of us," the pal claimed, while noting Madonna "has always been a perfectionist."
"She knows how much her fans been looking forward to this retrospective tour — it's sold out around the world — and she wanted to give them her best," the friend continued, mentioning the icon's Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off on Saturday, July 18, in Vancouver, Canada. "Seeing how well the tickets had sold had really motivated her because it showed how much people wanted to see her."
After Madonna's trip to the ICU, her manager announced that the tour would be canceled due to the mom-of-four's condition.
"She really led the way for shows which were as aesthetically entertaining as musically and she doesn't want to disappoint her fans. But she maybe has to learn that while she has incredible stamina, she demands too much from herself," the source concluded.
As OK! previously reported, the "Material Girl" vocalist has left the hospital and has been fighting her illness from the comfort of her New York City home. While her manager stated the star should have a "full recovery," a source revealed Madonna has been "vomiting uncontrollably" from her bed.
Page Six reported on the source's comments.