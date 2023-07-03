Madonna's Twin Daughters Estere and Stelle, 10, Spotted Near Mom's Apartment as Singer Recovers From 'Serious Infection'
Madonna's family is keeping close to the Queen of Pop as she recovers from a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her a "several-day stay in the ICU" at the end of June.
The 64-year-old's twins, Estere and Stelle, 10, were spotted walking through New York City near their mom's home on Saturday, July 1, just one week after Madonna was found unconscious and rushed to the hospital.
Madonna's two young daughters — whom she adopted back in 2017 — attempted to keep a low profile, using their hooded sweatshirts to shield their faces from cameras, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The "Material Girl" singer's son David Banda also spent time near his bedridden mother's Manhattan residence on Saturday, as the 17-year-old was seen getting into a parked car on a residential NYC street.
He wore a white T-shirt, black pants, white New Balance sneakers and an olive green hat while holding onto a black laptop bag.
That same day, Kaballah rabbis were spotted praying close to Madonna's home, according to the news outlet.
Madonna's eldest son, Rocco Ritchie, 22, made a visit to his mom on Friday, June 30, but dodged questions about the pop sensation's health as he headed into a vehicle after leaving his mom's apartment in good spirits, as OK! previously reported.
Lourdes Leon has also been sticking by her mother's side throughout her recovery.
It's been a week of worry for Madonna fans after news broke on Wednesday, June 28, that The Celebration Tour had been postponed due to the "Like a Virgin" vocalist's hospitalization and health crisis.
Madonna has since been released from the hospital, however, she can't manage to get out of bed or stop "vomiting uncontrollably," according to a source.
Prior to her body essentially shutting down and "collapsing" on Saturday morning, June 24, the "Hung Up" performer was reportedly fighting a fever for more than a month. She had stubbornly put her health on the backburner in preparation for her highly anticipated world tour.
Madonna's intense rehearsals soon became life-threatening, as she was found unresponsive at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where she had been practicing daily.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Estere, Stelle and David on the streets of NYC near Madonna's apartment.