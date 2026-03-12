MAGA Media Meltdown: Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson Feud With Trump Allies as Late-Night Roasts Iran War Chaos

Article continues below advertisement

The political fallout from President Donald Trump’s escalating conflict with Iran isn’t just playing out in Washington — it’s also igniting a bitter public feud among prominent MAGA media personalities and giving late-night comedians plenty of new material. From conservative commentators clashing on social media to comedians mocking the administration’s messaging, the war has sparked an unusual collision between right-wing media drama and late-night satire.

MAGA Voices Clash Over Trump’s Iran Strategy

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized the military action and sparked backlash from fellow MAGA commentators.

One of the loudest critics within Trump’s own media orbit has been former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who has publicly condemned the president’s decision to strike Iran. Kelly amplified her criticism on social media by sharing comments from slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk warning about the consequences of a potential war with Iran. She also lashed out at hawkish figures inside the Republican Party, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, after he vowed on television that the United States would “blow the h--- out of these people.” “For the love of God this man should never be in Trump’s orbit again,” Kelly wrote.

Source: MEGA The dispute exposed growing divisions inside the president's political media base.

Her criticism quickly triggered a backlash from other conservative personalities. Commentator Ben Shapiro called Kelly an “unbelievable coward,” while radio host Mark Levin mocked her as a “Crazy Grandma Groyper.” Far-right activist Laura Loomer also joined the fray, telling Kelly on X, “Shut up you stupid b***h” and insisting she was “not MAGA.” The dispute reflects a widening divide among Trump’s supporters. While some conservative commentators back the military action, others argue the war contradicts the “America First” promise to avoid foreign intervention.

A Growing Rift Inside Donald Trump’s Base

Source: MEGA More MAGA personalities voiced concern that the Iran strikes could lead to a prolonged Middle East conflict.

The debate has spread far beyond one social-media spat. High-profile voices like Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon and other MAGA commentators have raised concerns that the war could spiral into the kind of prolonged Middle East conflict Trump once vowed to avoid. Carlson called the strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil,” while younger pro-Trump media figures say the conflict risks alienating voters who supported Trump specifically because of his pledge to end so-called “forever wars.” Natalie Winters, a prominent voice on Bannon’s War Room program, warned the war’s timeline could become a political liability if it drags on. “If this turns into another dragged out kinetic conflict, that’s not what we voted for,” she said. Other Trump allies, however, have dismissed the internal criticism as exaggerated or even politically motivated, arguing that most MAGA supporters still back the president’s actions.

Late-Night Comedy Pounces on the Chaos

Source: MEGA Late-night comedians mocked the administration’s shifting explanations for the war.