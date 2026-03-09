or
Megyn Kelly Declares 'Bloodthirsty' Warmonger Senator Should Be Kept Away From Donald Trump

composite photo of megyn kelly, donald trump and lindsey graham
Source: mega; megyn kelly/youtube

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham spoke enthusiastically about the about the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran.

March 9 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly is concerned about GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham's proximity to President Donald Trump amid the war in Iran.

Brandishing a hat that read "Make Iran Great Again" on Fox News on Sunday, March 8, Graham, 70, alarmingly declared of the Trump administration's deadly attacks in the region, "We’re going to blow the h--- out of these people."

"You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks," he told Maria Bartiromo. "This regime is on death row now. It is going to be on its knees. It’s going to fall, and when it falls, we’re going to have peace like no other time… you can’t do it by talking."

Source: @megynkelly/x

Megyn Kelly is concerned about Sen. Lindsey Graham's influence on Donald Trump.

Lindsey Graham Is Said to Have Major Influence on Donald Trump's Actions

image of 'You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,' the senator warned.
Source: mega; Megyn Kelly/youtube

'You just wait to see what comes in the next two weeks,' the senator warned.

Responding to a clip from the interview, Kelly, 55, wrote on X, "For the love of God this man should never be in Trump’s orbit again."

The former Fox News host later shared a tweet by journalist Glenn Greenwald that claimed the senior senator from South Carolina is "a bloodthirsty psychopath who tries to fill his internal emptiness with the joy he gets from watching people incinerated and vaporized from the air."

"He's also, by far, the US Senator with the greatest influence on Trump's foreign policy. It's Lindsey's dream," the post read.

image of Megyn Kelly does not support the war in Iran.
Source: megyn kelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly does not support the war in Iran.

Kelly has been making headlines for criticizing of the U.S.-Israeli invasion.

"I don't think those service members died for the United States," she said during her own show on Wednesday, March 4. "I think they died for Iran or for Israel."

The MAGA ally notably argued the invasion doesn't align with Trump's "America First" platform, declaring the POTUS "didn't run on" eliminating Iranian leadership.

'We All Love Trump, But Let's Be Real'

image of Megyn Kelly called Sean Hannity a 'supplicant to Donald Trump.'
Source: mega; megyn kelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly called Sean Hannity a 'supplicant to Donald Trump.'

The conservative podcaster also laid into former colleague Sean Hannity for supporting the aggressive action against Iran during the March 3 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"Look, I’m just going to be honest. Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump," she admitted. "He would never say anything other than to puff Donald Trump up."

"We all love Trump, but let's be real, he can be flattered into thinking, 'Yes, this is your idea and it's a great one and you're the leader of the free world and we need you, Mr. President,'" Kelly added.

Karoline Leavitt Wouldn't Rule Out a Draft for Donald Trump's War in Iran

image of In a shocking interview, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out a draft in Donald Trump's war in Iran.
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out a draft in Donald Trump's war in Iran.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out the possibility reinstating a military draft during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures.

"President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table — I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly," Leavitt said. "But the president, as commander-in-chief, wants to continue to assess the success of the military operation."

