Article continues below advertisement
Tucker Carlson Declares He'll 'Always Love' Donald Trump in Cringey Response to President's Scathing Attack Over Iran Conflict

split photo of donald trump and tucker carlson
Source: mega

'MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things,' the POTUS told a reporter.

March 6 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tucker Carlson is seemingly desperate to be back in Donald Trump's good graces after the president publicly chastised him for not supporting his attacks on Iran.

On Thursday, March 5, ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl shared that Trump said, "Tucker has lost his way," in a phone interview after the pundit criticized his war in the Middle East.

"I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA," Trump told Karl. "MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things."

Article continues below advertisement

'Tucker Is Really Not Smart'

image of The president implied that Tucker Carlson is not very bright.
Source: mega

The president implied that Tucker Carlson is not very bright.

The reporter added that Trump, 79, went after the former Fox News host's intellect as well, saying, "Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that."

Carlson, 56, wasted no time in sucking up to the president, issuing a response shared by former CNN journalist Oliver Darcy just one hour later.

"There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included," he said. "But I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Tucker Carlson Say About the Iran War?

image of 'This is Israel's war,' the pundit raged.
Source: tucker carlson/youtube

'This is Israel's war,' the pundit raged.

The conservative political commentator called the Iran war "absolutely disgusting and evil" during his show on Monday, March 2.

"This happened because Israel wanted it to happen," Carlson declared, referring to the fact that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the press that the U.S.'s strikes on Iran were triggered by Israel’s plan to launch an attack that would result in the regime coming after American bases in the region.

"This is Israel’s war. This is not the United States’ war," he ranted. "This war is not being waged on behalf of American national security objectives, to make the United States safer or richer. This war is waged purely because Israel wanted it to be waged."

MORE ON:
Tucker Carlson

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Has Also Blasted the War

image of Megyn Kelly is not happy about the war either.
Source: megyn kelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly is not happy about the war either.

Fellow MAGA supporter Megyn Kelly similarly questioned Trump's military intervention in Iran, stating she has "serious doubts" about the administration's actions.

"I don't think those service members died for the United States," she said during her own show on Wednesday, March 4. "I think they died for Iran or for Israel."

Kelly, 55, also argued the invasion doesn't align with Trump's "America First" platform, declaring Trump "didn't run on" eliminating Iranian leadership.

image of The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Friday, February 28.
Source: mega

The U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Friday, February 28.

The U.S., along with Israel, launched a major military attack on Iran on Friday, February 28.

Dubbed Operation Epic Fury, the strikes resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Six U.S. soldiers also lost their lives.

