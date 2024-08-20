OK Magazine
Donald Trump 'Clings' to 'Conspiracy Theories' as He 'Feels This Election Slipping Away' From Him, Ex-Staffer Claims

Sarah Matthews served as Deputy White House Press Secretary from June 2020 to January 2021.

Aug. 20 2024, Published 12:59 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is getting desperate as Vice President Kamala Harris continues to climb in the polls, according to an ex White House staffer.

Sarah Matthews, who held the role of Deputy White House Press Secretary from mid 2020 to early 2021, suggested the controversial politician is grasping at conspiracy theories and misinformation because he "feels this election slipping away from him."

"That's where you're beginning to see him spiral and cling to these conspiracy theories, as you noted with the AI-generated crowds, which obviously can be easily disproven," she explained.

"It's insanity though, it truly is; and there will be people out there who believe it though, because he's pushing it," the former White House staffer continued. "And that's what happens when he gets desperate, he pushes these conspiracy theories."

Donald Trump has previously shared conspiracy theories and other false information on his Truth Social platform.

Matthews also brought up his offensive remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists when he publicly questioned Vice President Harris' heritage.

"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," he said at the time. "So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Sarah Matthews suggested Donald Trump is feeling 'desperate' as the election looms.

Donald Trump
Matthews said comments like these "are not winning campaign messages" and are clear signs he is on the defense.

"I can assure you that his campaign team is telling him to talk about policy, they want him to go out there and talk about the economy, immigration — things that voters actually care about," she added. "Because I can assure you that none of these things that he's talking about at rallies or in his Truth Social posts are top of mind for most voters."

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of Taylor Swift encouraging fans to vote for him.

This comes shortly after the embattled ex-president's recent social media spree in which he shared seemingly AI-generated images of Taylor Swift fans wearing pro-Trump t-shirts. One photo featured Swift in an "Uncle Sam" outfit encouraging Swifties to vote for Trump.

At least one of his posts has since been deleted.

However, it wasn't in time to keep fans from slamming the 78-year-old for his misleading photos.

One user called the fake images "uniquely pathetic" while another quipped, "Who else wants Taylor Swift to sue Donald Trump?"

