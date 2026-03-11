MAGA TV Host Explodes at Pam Bondi Over Epstein Files Scandal: 'This Is Either a Cover-Up or It’s Incompetence'

Article continues below advertisement

Carl Higbie, the outspoken Newsmax host, isn’t holding back. He’s accusing Attorney General Pam Bondi of a massive cover-up regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s explosive files. Higbie claims that someone must face jail time for allegedly mishandling crucial evidence. During his dramatic monologue, Higbie played a clip of Rep. Thomas Massie, who slammed the extensive redactions in the Justice Department's Epstein files.

He asks viewers, “You see why people like me still think this is a cover-up?” The implication? Bondi and her team are hiding something. His fiery rhetoric doesn’t stop there. “This is either a cover-up or it’s incompetence, and I want somebody to go to jail for it,” Higbie declared. It’s a bold statement that adds pressure to Bondi amidst growing scrutiny from lawmakers on both sides. The House Judiciary Committee hearing saw tensions rise as Democrats and Republicans alike demanded greater transparency regarding Epstein’s infamous network.

Lawmakers Question the Justice Department in Hearing

Higbie’s comments resonate deeply. Rep. Jerry Nadler didn’t hold back either during the heated exchanges. “How many of Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators has the department indicted?” he pressed, only to be met with Bondi’s evasion. Nadler shot back, declaring, “The answer is zero.” Who wouldn’t want to know why? In the midst of this chaos, Higbie praised Nadler’s tough questioning, emphasizing that the issue should unite, not divide. “The Justice Department’s handling of the file release is unacceptable,” he insisted. Those responsible for the alleged mismanagement, he argues, should lose their jobs.

Redacted Epstein Files Spark Transparency Debate

But it gets juicier. Massie, one of the sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, has also been vocal about the excessive redactions. He and Rep. Ro Khanna have scrutinized the Justice Department, expressing frustration over the lack of transparency in documents that should be open. “We noticed continued redactions, even in FBI interview reports,” Massie stated. The Justice Department, however, stands firm, claiming compliance with the 2025 law and announcing that a staggering "over 3 million additional pages" have been released. Officials emphasize that the redactions are intended to protect victims and their families. "Notable individuals and politicians were not redacted in the release of any files," they stated.

Pressure Grows on Officials to Release More Documents

