or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

CNN Host Stunned During Live Broadcast After Learning Only Half of the Epstein Files Have Been Released

Image of Erin Burnett and Ro Khanna
Source: CNN

CNN anchor Erin Burnett was visibly shocked by Ro Khanna's Epstein revelations.

Feb. 25 2026, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

CNN anchor Erin Burnett was shocked when Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said that only half of the files relating to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein had been released.

The discussion followed a report alleging that 50 pages specifically relating to President Donald Trump were missing from a recent Department of Justice release.

Khanna appeared on CNN's OutFront alongside Epstein survivor Jaley Robson to discuss recent allegations by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee, who allege that the Department of Justice withheld releasing documents detailing sexual assault allegations against the president.

Article continues below advertisement

Rep. Ro Khanna Continues to Push for Unredacted Release of Epstein Files

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) has been instrumental on the push to release unredacted Epstein documents.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) has been instrumental on the push to release unredacted Epstein documents.

Democrats on the committee launched their investigation on Tuesday, February 24 — the day NPR released a bombshell report alleging that 50 pages relating to Trump were missing from the DOJ’s release.

Burnett asked Khanna if he knew how many files had gone unreleased.

“Do you think that we will ever see the files that have not been released, or even the full files, you know the parts that have been, you know, redacted or left out?” she asked. “And, do you know how much that we haven’t seen? Right, how would you describe the volume that we don’t yet know about?”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Rep. Ro Khanna shocked CNN anchor Erin Burnett when he told her only half of the Epstein files have been released.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ro Khanna shocked CNN anchor Erin Burnett when he told her only half of the Epstein files have been released.

Khanna said that only half of the files had been released to the public.

“I would say we haven’t seen about half,” said Khanna, before Burnett broke in, appearing quite shocked at the revelation.

“Half?!” she asked while mouthing “whoa!” as Khanna continued.

“And it’s the worst half,” said Khanna. “And the fact that we’ve seen half and it’s already stirred the conscience of this country that shocked the conscience shows how bad the stuff that we haven’t seen is.”

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Half We Haven't Seen Is the Worst Half'

Image of The Epstein files yet to be released are said to be even worse than those that have.
Source: House Oversight Committee

The Epstein files yet to be released are said to be even worse than those that have.

Burnett couldn’t contain her shock.

“It’s really stunning, though, just to imagine that you’re saying we’ve only seen half, such that we’ve even seen it, and the half we haven’t seen is the worst half,” she admitted.

While the DOJ's review of the Epstein files was declared "over" by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in early February, Khanna and other lawmakers continue to push for the remaining records, citing a need for full accountability of the "wealthy individuals, tech leaders, finance leaders and politicians" implicated in the files.

Image of Rep. Ro Khanna said the Trump administration will be called out if they try to tamper with the documents.
Source: MEGA

Rep. Ro Khanna said the Trump administration will be called out if they try to tamper with the documents.

Khanna previously noted in January that while the DOJ identified over 6 million potentially responsive pages, it had only released about 3.5 million after review and redactions in which the president allegedly appears at least a million times.

"If the Trump administration tries to tamper with the documents, there are a lot of external validators who’ve seen the files who’d be able to call that out,” Khanna warned.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.