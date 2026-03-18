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Makeup-Free Kris Jenner, 70, Reveals Her Real Skin Texture in Rare Since-Deleted Snap After Multiple Facelifts

Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Reality TV icon Kris Jenner rocked a makeup-free face, revealing her real skin texture after multiple facelifts in a rare since-deleted photo.

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March 18 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

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Kris Jenner gave fans a rare look at her real skin texture in a since-deleted photo.

The Kardashian matriarch, 70, posted a close-up selfie from her neck down in an unfiltered snap posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 17.

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Kris Jenner Shared Rare Unfiltered Selfie

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Photo of Kris Jenner showed off her real skin texture in a rare photo.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner showed off her real skin texture in a rare photo.

"Best facial last night!! Thank you @keren_bartov!! She's amazing," Jenner wrote over the photo, adding the hashtag "no filter."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum smized in the snap, her fresh, makeup-free face and glass-like skin on full display. Her dark hair was pulled back as she showed off the results of her latest beauty treatment.

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Kris Jenner's Ageless Appearance Made Headlines

Photo of Kris Jenner was the subject of plastic surgery rumors after showing off an ageless appearance in 2025.
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner was the subject of plastic surgery rumors after showing off an ageless appearance in 2025.

The media mogul's ageless appearance made headlines last year after stepping out to high-profile events like Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding.

Jenner eventually spilled the beans on her second facelift later that year while speaking to Vogue Arabia.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she said in an interview published on August 26, 2025. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy."

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Kris Jenner Confessed to Plastic Surgery

Photo of Kris Jenner said she was 'aging gracefully.'
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner said she was 'aging gracefully.'

She continued, "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."

Months later, the Hulu personality revealed on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast that her procedure has become so in-demand that she and her surgeon created a "password" to fast-track family and friends into his office after his identity was revealed earlier that year.

Kris Jenner Joked Only Her Nose Is 'Real'

Photo of Kris Jenner joked that her nose was 'probably' the only thing 'real' on her face.
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner joked that her nose was 'probably' the only thing 'real' on her face.

“He didn't want the attention, which I loved,” she told host Amanda Hirsch in October 2025. “I said, ‘But do I have your permission to say who you are?’ And he goes, ‘Listen, I’ll tell you what. As long as we can come up with a password so that if somebody calls and says, ‘I'm Kris Jenner's best friend, and can I have a consultation?’ They have to say the secret password.”

The mother-of-six ended the year with a final plastic surgery revelation, joking her nose was "probably the only thing" on her face that was "real."

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