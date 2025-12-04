Kris Jenner Admits Her Nose Is 'Probably the Only' Real Thing on Her Face After Facelift Revelation
Dec. 4 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
Kris Jenner just got real candid about her plastic surgery.
In a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, December 4, the 70-year-old momager quipped that her nose is "probably the only thing on my face that's real."
Jenner made the comment during a scene with daughter Kim Kardashian, in which they were chatting about the various cosmetic procedures they've undergone.
Kris Jenner's Changing Face
Jenner's confession about her "real" nose comes months after she finally spilled the details of her shocking facelift.
In a Tuesday, August 26, interview, she admitted to going under the knife to have a second facelift ahead of her 70th birthday.
The revelation followed months of speculation about her viral new face.
Jenner told the outlet that "it was time for a refresh," noting that it had been 15 years since her first one.
"I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she shared.
"Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she elaborated, before adding, "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."
Kylie Jenner Accompanied Mom Kris Jenner to the Procedure
The mom-of-six also confirmed that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine completed the procedure, and that Kim, 45, was "present at all times on FaceTime" while her youngest, Kylie Jenner was there for her in person.
Rumors of Jenner's facelift first arose when she appeared to look noticeably younger in May.
Makeup artist Ash Holm posted a now-viral video of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch boasting a remarkably smoother, tighter complexion before stepping out in Paris.
Kylie Jenner Regrets Her Own Plastic Surgery
Kylie, 28, has also admitted to getting plastic surgery.
In 2021 episode of The Kardashians, she revealed she regrets her b----- implants, which she had done at 19.
“I wish I never got them done to begin with,” she told her longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou. "[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children.”
She went on to share how her daughter Stormi, 7, made her think about her body differently.
"Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything," she said.