Kris Jenner Admits Her Nose Is 'Probably the Only' Real Thing on Her Face After Facelift Revelation
Allie Fasanella Dec. 4 2025, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

Kris Jenner just got real candid about her plastic surgery. In a new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, December 4, the 70-year-old momager quipped that her nose is "probably the only thing on my face that's real." Jenner made the comment during a scene with daughter Kim Kardashian, in which they were chatting about the various cosmetic procedures they've undergone.

Kris Jenner's Changing Face

Source: mega; @krisjenner/instagram Kris Jenner confirmed she had a second facelift in an August interview.

Jenner's confession about her "real" nose comes months after she finally spilled the details of her shocking facelift. In a Tuesday, August 26, interview, she admitted to going under the knife to have a second facelift ahead of her 70th birthday. The revelation followed months of speculation about her viral new face.

Source: mega; @krisjenner/instagram 'It was time for a refresh,' Kris Jenner told the outlet.

Jenner told the outlet that "it was time for a refresh," noting that it had been 15 years since her first one. "I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy," she shared. "Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself," she elaborated, before adding, "If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version."

Kylie Jenner Accompanied Mom Kris Jenner to the Procedure

Source: mega; @krisjenner/instagram Dr. Steven Levine did Kris Jenner's new facelift.

The mom-of-six also confirmed that New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Levine completed the procedure, and that Kim, 45, was "present at all times on FaceTime" while her youngest, Kylie Jenner was there for her in person. Rumors of Jenner's facelift first arose when she appeared to look noticeably younger in May. Makeup artist Ash Holm posted a now-viral video of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch boasting a remarkably smoother, tighter complexion before stepping out in Paris.

Kylie Jenner Regrets Her Own Plastic Surgery

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Kylie Jenner has shared that she regrets having a b--- job so young.