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Makeup-Free Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Glowing Complexion While Getting Ready: Watch

Lady Gaga
Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM,MEGA

Lady Gaga went fresh-faced in a new video.

Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

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Lady Gaga showed off her flawless skin while she did her makeup.

The "Poker Face" singer appeared makeup-free before she cycled through her at-home getting ready routine in a clip shared via her Instagram on Wednesday, October 7.

Gaga first prepped her skin with what she referred to as the "secret sauce" before applying light layers of cosmetics from her brand Haus Labs.

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Lady Gaga
Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM

Lady Gaga shared a clip of her 'home glam.'

The Grammy winner, who captioned the clip "home glam," sported multiple different outfits as she went from product to product in the social media post, pulling her signature blonde locks back into a ponytail.

She began the video wearing a pink sweater, then had a "costume change" into a blue tank top with white trim and matching shorts.

The pop star ended the video in a brown knit sweater and black sunglasses, throwing up a peace sign and writing "love you" across the upload.

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Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM

Lady Gaga shared the clip on October 7.

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The Comments Section

Lady Gaga
Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM

Many of her followers noted her 'glowing' complexion.

Gaga's fans were obsessed with the video, making sure to fill the comments section with praise.

"Flawless second-skin finish!" one person wrote.

Another said, "You are glowing omfg," with a third chiming in, "so beautiful."

"Serving the most gorgeous Haus Labs second-skin glow ever," gushed a fourth.

A fifth admirer commented, "Loving the cuteness of this video!!! 😭✨ The goddess of the home glow!"

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Lady Gaga and Her Fiancé Welcomed a Baby Girl

Lady Gaga
Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky had a baby via a surrogate.

The fresh-faced upload comes a few months after she welcomed her daughter, Rose Bean Polansky, with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, in June.

As previously reported by OK!, news broke on September 11 that the couple had a baby via a surrogate. It was later announced that the child was a girl who was born on June 9.

Their daughter’s name has a special meaning for Gaga. The singer has a rose tattoo on her back, which is also a tribute to her performance of "La Vie En Rose" from the movie A Star Is Born. The name Bean comes from LGBTQ+ activist Carl Bean, who inspired her song "Born This Way."

Lady Gaga Kept the Baby a Secret

Lady Gaga
Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM

An insider said that 'nearly nobody knew' about the baby for a while.

Gaga reportedly kept her first child so private that some people in her inner circle were unaware she had become a mother.

"Nearly nobody knew," an insider dished, adding that even her "closest confidantes … had no idea."

One friend said there was no resentment over being left out, sharing, "I'm so excited for her and happy that they kept her a secret."

"It's a healthy thing for her to be able to have secrets with her partner," the friend continued. "They have an amazing biodome of love that they have. Seems like a really safe place for her. She hasn't really gotten to have a private life since she was like 22 … she's been lying low since the tour ended."

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