Makeup-Free Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Glowing Complexion While Getting Ready: Watch

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Lady Gaga showed off her flawless skin while she did her makeup. The "Poker Face" singer appeared makeup-free before she cycled through her at-home getting ready routine in a clip shared via her Instagram on Wednesday, October 7. Gaga first prepped her skin with what she referred to as the "secret sauce" before applying light layers of cosmetics from her brand Haus Labs.

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Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM Lady Gaga shared a clip of her 'home glam.'

The Grammy winner, who captioned the clip "home glam," sported multiple different outfits as she went from product to product in the social media post, pulling her signature blonde locks back into a ponytail. She began the video wearing a pink sweater, then had a "costume change" into a blue tank top with white trim and matching shorts. The pop star ended the video in a brown knit sweater and black sunglasses, throwing up a peace sign and writing "love you" across the upload.

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The Comments Section

Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM Many of her followers noted her 'glowing' complexion.

Gaga's fans were obsessed with the video, making sure to fill the comments section with praise. "Flawless second-skin finish!" one person wrote. Another said, "You are glowing omfg," with a third chiming in, "so beautiful." "Serving the most gorgeous Haus Labs second-skin glow ever," gushed a fourth. A fifth admirer commented, "Loving the cuteness of this video!!! 😭✨ The goddess of the home glow!"

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Lady Gaga and Her Fiancé Welcomed a Baby Girl

Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky had a baby via a surrogate.

The fresh-faced upload comes a few months after she welcomed her daughter, Rose Bean Polansky, with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, in June. As previously reported by OK!, news broke on September 11 that the couple had a baby via a surrogate. It was later announced that the child was a girl who was born on June 9. Their daughter’s name has a special meaning for Gaga. The singer has a rose tattoo on her back, which is also a tribute to her performance of "La Vie En Rose" from the movie A Star Is Born. The name Bean comes from LGBTQ+ activist Carl Bean, who inspired her song "Born This Way."

Lady Gaga Kept the Baby a Secret

Source: @LADYGAGA/INSTAGRAM An insider said that 'nearly nobody knew' about the baby for a while.