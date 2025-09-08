or
Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Topless in Bed While Excitedly Opening Up a Gift: Photos

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: mega

Selena Gomez stunned in a candid social media snap.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

Who says you have to wear a shirt to bed?

On Monday, September 8, Selena Gomez caught everyone's attention when she posted two Instagram Story photos of herself sitting in bed topless.

Selena Ditches Her Clothes in Social Media Snaps

Photo of Selena Gomez wrapped herself in nothing but a blanket as she opened a makeup gift.
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez wrapped herself in nothing but a blanket as she opened a makeup gift.

In the first snap, the singer-actress, 33, had a huge smile on her makeup-free face as she sat covered up by a white blanket.

"Finally got my @hungvanngobeauty bag!" Gomez captioned the shot, where she showed off a red gift bag.

In the second picture, the Only Murders in the Building lead began opening up the large pile of cosmetics on her bed.

A few hours before her saucy post, she shared a happy selfie with fiancé Benny Blanco, 37, as she bit a lemon, gushing, "No one makes me laugh the way you do."

Photo of the star appeared to be makeup-free in the candid shot.
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The star appeared to be makeup-free in the candid shot.

As OK! shared, the couple had their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties last month, with Gomez posting images of herself in a variety of stunning white outfits.

She also took shots of balloons that read "bride" and "Mrs. Levin," a nod to Blanco's real last name.

Selena Gomez

Details About the Couple's Upcoming Wedding

Photo of ab insider claimed Gomez and Benny Blanco will wed at the end of September in Southern California.
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

An insider revealed Gomez and Benny Blanco will wed at the end of September in Southern California.

A report claimed the stars plan to wed at the end of this month in the SoCal neighborhoods of either Montecito or Santa Barbara. The source said even wedding guests are in the dark about where the venue is located, as they were allegedly told to meet at an address in Montecito, where a bus will transport them to the secret spot.

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Planning to Have Kids?

Photo of the couple is 'eager to start a family' after they tie the knot, a source claimed.
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The couple is 'eager to start a family' after they tie the knot, a source claimed.

"The first thing on their list is to get married, they aren’t going to do anything before that, but once they are married, a baby will be the next priority because they’re both eager to start a family," a separate source revealed to a news outlet of their plans for the future.

The twosome is keeping all options open since the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed she can't carry a child herself due to health issues.

"Whatever they choose, surrogacy or adoption, it’s going to take a lot more planning and time than simply doing it the old-fashioned way," the insider noted. "That’s why they want to get the ball rolling. There’s a lot to consider with both adoption and surrogacy, so at the moment they’re talking to people that have walked the road before to get advice."

The music producer popped the question in 2024 after a little over one year of dating.

