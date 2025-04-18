Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are 'Both Eager to Start a Family' After Their Upcoming Wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ready to become mom and dad!
While the Only Murders in the Building actress and her fiancé have been enjoying every minute of their engagement in the months since Blanco popped the question in December 2024, Gomez and her man are looking forward to future milestones in their relationship.
"The first thing on their list is to get married, they aren’t going to do anything before that, but once they are married, a baby will be the next priority because they’re both eager to start a family," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the famous couple — who started dating in 2023.
Gomez and Blanco are reportedly looking into ways to make welcoming a baby happen after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer revealed in September 2024 that she can not conceive naturally due to medical conditions that would put both her and the child at risk.
"Selena has been advised against pregnancy because of her health issues, but there’s no reason they can’t welcome a child via surrogacy," the insider explained, admitting the Disney Channel star and the music producer have also "talked about adoption."
"Whatever they choose, surrogacy or adoption, it’s going to take a lot more planning and time than simply doing it the old-fashioned way," the confidant continued. "That’s why they want to get the ball rolling. There’s a lot to consider with both adoption and surrogacy, so at the moment they’re talking to people that have walked the road before to get advice."
While Gomez and Blanco still have "to decide which is the right choice for them," one thing they are very clear on is that they do want children."
"That’s a big part of their life plan," the source declared.
Gomez has been open about her lupus and bipolar disorder diagnoses prior to confessing in September 2024 that it wasn't safe for her to be pregnant, though she processed the unfortunate reality long before sharing it with the public.
"I haven’t ever said this," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told Vanity Fair last year. "But I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."
Gomez again got candid about the topic during a joint interview with Blanco on the "Jay Shetty Podcast" in March, when she stated: "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children."
"I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore," she gushed of her younger sibling, Gracie, with whom she shares an extremely close bond.
Life & Style spoke to a source about Gomez and Blanco wanting to "start a family."