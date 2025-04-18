Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Are 'Both Eager to Start a Family' After Their Upcoming Wedding

"The first thing on their list is to get married, they aren’t going to do anything before that, but once they are married, a baby will be the next priority because they’re both eager to start a family," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the famous couple — who started dating in 2023.

Gomez and Blanco are reportedly looking into ways to make welcoming a baby happen after the "Lose You to Love Me" singer revealed in September 2024 that she can not conceive naturally due to medical conditions that would put both her and the child at risk.